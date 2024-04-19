Chevron Championship round three tee times: Nelly Korda, Georgia Hall in the mix for first women's major of 2024

World No 1 Nelly Korda tees off at 2.10pm; English pair Georgia Hall and Jodi Ewart Shadoff in grouping at 1.37pm; watch the second round of the Chevron Championship, live on Sky Sports Mix from 3pm, Friday
Saturday 20 April 2024 09:43, UK
Groupings and tee times for the second round of the Chevron Championship, the first women's golf major of the year - live on Sky Sports - have been announced.
USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs
1312: Akie Iwai (Jpn), Jenny Shin (Kor)
1320: Karis Davidson (Aus), Olivia Cowan (Ger)
1328: Robyn Choi (Aus), Cheyenne Knight, Alexa Pano
1339: Mone Inami (Jpn), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Den), Moriya Jutanugarn (Tha)
1350: Aditi Ashok (Ind), Yuna Nishimura (Jpn), Ruoning Yin (Chn)
1401: Jennifer Kupcho, Caroline Inglis, Linn Grant (Swe)
1412: Caroline Masson (Ger), Ryann O'Toole, Jiyai Shin (Kor)
1423: Xiaowen Yin (Chn), Hye-Jin Choi (Kor), Wei-Ling Hsu (Tpe)
1434: Hinako Shibuno (Jpn), Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Charley Hull (Eng)
1445: Miyu Yamashita (Jpn), Mi Hyang Lee (Kor), Madelene Sagstrom (Swe)
1456: Yuka Saso (Jpn), Sei Young Kim (Kor), Esther Henseleit (Ger)
1507: Sarah Kemp (Aus), Paula Reto (Rsa), X Jasmine Koo
1518: Stephanie Meadow (NIre), Kristen Gillman, Georgia Hall (Eng)
1529: Narin An (Kor), Brittany Lincicome, Allisen Corpuz
1540: Hee Young Park (Kor), Peiyun Chien (Tpe), Amy Yang (Kor)
1551: Nasa Hataoka (Jpn), Gabriela Ruffels (Aus), Ally Ewing
1602: Ayaka Furue (Jpn), Brooke Henderson (Can), Chanettee Wannasaen (Tha)
1613: Gemma Dryburgh (Sco), A Lim Kim (Kor), Isabella Fierro (Mex)
1624: Lindy Duncan, Marina Alex, Carlota Ciganda (Esp)
1635: Lydia Ko (Nzl), Auston Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou (Aus)
1646: Anna Nordqvist (Swe), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (Eng), Xiyu Lin (Chn)
1657: Yealimi Noh, Andrea Lee, X Lottie Woad (Eng)
1708: Maja Stark (Swe), Minami Katsu (Jpn), Lauren Coughlin
1719: Hae Ran Ryu (Kor), Shinsil Bang (Kor), Weiwei Zhang (Chn)
1730: Atthaya Thitikul (Tha), Jin Hee Im (Kor), Nelly Korda
Watch the second round of the Chevron Championship, live on Sky Sports Mix from 3pm on Friday. Stream golf and more with NOW
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.
You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland