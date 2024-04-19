Chevron Championship round three tee times: Nelly Korda, Georgia Hall in the mix for first women's major of 2024

Groupings and tee times for the second round of the Chevron Championship, the first women's golf major of the year - live on Sky Sports - have been announced.

USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs

Starting at Hole One

1312: Akie Iwai (Jpn), Jenny Shin (Kor)

1320: Karis Davidson (Aus), Olivia Cowan (Ger)

1328: Robyn Choi (Aus), Cheyenne Knight, Alexa Pano

1339: Mone Inami (Jpn), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Den), Moriya Jutanugarn (Tha)

1350: Aditi Ashok (Ind), Yuna Nishimura (Jpn), Ruoning Yin (Chn)

1401: Jennifer Kupcho, Caroline Inglis, Linn Grant (Swe)

1412: Caroline Masson (Ger), Ryann O'Toole, Jiyai Shin (Kor)

1423: Xiaowen Yin (Chn), Hye-Jin Choi (Kor), Wei-Ling Hsu (Tpe)

1434: Hinako Shibuno (Jpn), Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Charley Hull (Eng)

1445: Miyu Yamashita (Jpn), Mi Hyang Lee (Kor), Madelene Sagstrom (Swe)

1456: Yuka Saso (Jpn), Sei Young Kim (Kor), Esther Henseleit (Ger)

1507: Sarah Kemp (Aus), Paula Reto (Rsa), X Jasmine Koo

1518: Stephanie Meadow (NIre), Kristen Gillman, Georgia Hall (Eng)

Image: England's Georgia Hall will be looking to secure her second major title at the Chevron Championship

1529: Narin An (Kor), Brittany Lincicome, Allisen Corpuz

1540: Hee Young Park (Kor), Peiyun Chien (Tpe), Amy Yang (Kor)

1551: Nasa Hataoka (Jpn), Gabriela Ruffels (Aus), Ally Ewing

1602: Ayaka Furue (Jpn), Brooke Henderson (Can), Chanettee Wannasaen (Tha)

1613: Gemma Dryburgh (Sco), A Lim Kim (Kor), Isabella Fierro (Mex)

1624: Lindy Duncan, Marina Alex, Carlota Ciganda (Esp)

1635: Lydia Ko (Nzl), Auston Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou (Aus)

1646: Anna Nordqvist (Swe), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (Eng), Xiyu Lin (Chn)

1657: Yealimi Noh, Andrea Lee, X Lottie Woad (Eng)

Lottie Woad's local golf club celebrate her being the first British player to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur

1708: Maja Stark (Swe), Minami Katsu (Jpn), Lauren Coughlin

1719: Hae Ran Ryu (Kor), Shinsil Bang (Kor), Weiwei Zhang (Chn)

1730: Atthaya Thitikul (Tha), Jin Hee Im (Kor), Nelly Korda

Image: World No 1 Nelly Korda is chasing fifth-straight win to continue her remarkable 2024 form

Highlights of the final at the LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek, which saw Nelly Korda defeat Leona Maguire

