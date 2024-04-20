RBC Heritage: Scottie Scheffler takes one-shot lead into final day as he looks to extend winning streak

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler moved a big step closer to a fourth win in five starts after charging top of the leaderboard with a stunning bogey-free third round at the RBC Heritage.

Scheffler carded eight birdies in a brilliant blemish-free 63 at Harbour Town to move to 16 under and bolster his hopes of becoming the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win on the PGA Tour the week after claiming the Green Jacket.

The world No 1 heads into the final day on 16 under and a shot clear of Austria's Sepp Straka, with two-time major champion Collin Morikawa a further stroke back in third ahead of Patrick Rodgers, Sahith Theegala and Ludvig Åberg.

Image: Ludvig Åberg heads into the week as world No 7

"I think when I'm playing my best, sometimes it feels like I'm competing against myself a little bit out there, trying to keep pushing and stay as focused as I can," Scheffler said. "I love competing against these guys, and I'm looking forward to the challenge of coming out and competing tomorrow."

Scheffler went into the weekend three strokes back but quickly joined a share of the lead after following three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the second by holing from 10 feet to add another at the par-five seventh.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner drained a 35-footer to birdie the driveable ninth and close a front-nine 31, before adding to his tally at the par-four 11th and chipping to tap-in range at the par-five 15th.

Scheffler then rolled in from seven feet at the last to post his 39th consecutive round at par or better, a streak dating to the Tour Championship last August, with Straka holing a 15-footer on his final hole to card a four-under 67 and get back within one.

Morikawa failed to get up and down from short of the 16th green and closed a three-under 68, dropping him back to 14 under, with Åberg within three of the lead as he looks to build on last week's impressive Masters debut.

Ireland's Seamus Power is among the group of four players sharing seventh on 12 under, while Rory McIlroy heads into the final day six back after a three-under 68 moved him to 10 under and tied-12th.

Image: Rory McIlroy has made an inconsistent start to the season on the PGA Tour

