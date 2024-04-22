Scottie Scheffler set for fourth win in five PGA Tour starts as RBC Heritage pushed into Monday finish

Scottie Scheffler is poised for his fourth win in five PGA Tour starts after opening up a five-stroke lead with three holes to play ahead of Monday's delayed finish at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

Scheffler - who won The Masters last week after going back-to-back at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players in March - is at 20 under par after 15 holes at Hilton Head, with 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark having set the clubhouse lead at 15 under.

Sahith Theegala (15 holes), Patrick Cantlay (17 holes) and J.T. Poston (17 holes) are also at 15 under late in their final rounds, with Masters runner-up Ludvig Åberg (14 under after 17) and Collin Morikawa (13 after 15) also among the nine players still left to finish.

Play was suspended for over two hours on Sunday due to the threat of storms and eventually called off because of darkness, with the action to resume at 1pm UK time on Monday, live on Sky Sports Golf.

Scheffler - aiming to become the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win on the PGA Tour a week after claiming the Green Jacket at Augusta National - found the water with his second shot at the par-five 15th, only to then play a tremendous fourth shot before holing from 12 feet for par.

The world No 1 had eagled the second hole of his round and picked up birdies at five and 13 after starting his Sunday at 16 under par and with a one-stroke advantage over Sepp Straka.

Clark began his final round seven shots adrift but closed to within one stroke of Scheffler at one point after going at eight under across his first eight holes, with an eagle at two the highlight.

However, he then double bogeyed 12 after finding the trees and also dropped shots at 13 and 15 before birdieing 16 and 17 en route to a six under 65 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Clark - who finished runner-up to Scheffler at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship - said of golf's man of the moment: "Everyone is trying to chase Scottie, and he's making it really tough because he keeps winning."

Scheffler has not made worse than par since a double-bogey on his third hole during Thursday's opening round and is poised for his 40th consecutive round of par or better.

He said: "I will just go home as quick as I can, get some rest. I'll treat (Monday) like I'm playing 18 holes, do all my normal prep work and come out here ready to go for the restart."

Tom Hoge suffered a quintuple-bogey nine at the 18th hole after electing to finish his round once the horn to suspend play sounded, tumbling from 14 under par to nine under - and from a tie for sixth to a share of 18th - as he signed for a three-over 74.

Rory McIlroy also shot a three-over 74 to end on seven under for the tournament, with his final round featuring two double bogeys.

