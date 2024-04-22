Nelly Korda: Chevron Championship winner withdraws from this week's JM Eagle LA Championship

Nelly Korda has withdrawn from this week's JM Eagle LA Championship after claiming her second major title and fifth straight victory in The Chevron Championship.

Korda's two-shot victory on Sunday saw her tie the record for most consecutive LPGA wins, with Nancy Lopez in 1978 and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) the only other women to achieve the feat.

Highlights from day four of the The Chevron Championship in Texas

In a statement published on the LPGA's website, Korda wrote: "Wow! What a week. The win still hasn't sunk in but I have truly been overwhelmed by all of the love and support I've received.

"The crowds at Carlton Woods this past week were incredible and so too were all the messages I've received from those watching from afar.

"I wanted to let you all know that after a lot of consideration with my team, I have decided to withdraw from the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro.

"It was not an easy decision. After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted.

"With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season."

Korda is set to return to action and seek a sixth straight win in the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey from May 9-12.

