Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry win Zurich Classic of New Orleans after play-off drama with Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer

Irish pair Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry came through a play-off to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

At the end of the fourth round, Lowry made the most of a superb chip onto the 18th green by McIlroy by sinking a birdie putt, extending the contest as they joined Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey on 25 under at TPC Louisiana.

The American pair had been among the early starters, powering 26 places up the leaderboard with a round of 63 that included seven birdies on the back nine, but the near three-hour wait to see if their score would hold up saw them come into the play-off looking rusty.

And after Ramey pulled his second shot left and onto a road, Trainer came up short in his effort to reach the green.

That gave Ryder Cup team-mates McIlroy and Lowry the advantage despite the latter having found sand with his second shot, but after Lowry missed a putt for birdie, they needed Trainer to narrowly miss his own par putt to confirm their win - McIlroy's 25th career PGA Tour win.

Both McIlroy and Lowry said they will return next year to defend their title.

"It's absolutely amazing," McIlroy said on CBS Sports. "We've had an awesome week here in New Orleans. The crowds have been absolutely amazing, to get the support we've had out there. We've had so much fun while doing it and it's just a bonus to win at the end.

"It couldn't be better than to do it with this man alongside me."

Image: USA's Martin Trainer pushed his putt in the play-off to hand Lowry and McIlroy victory

Lowry added: "It's great. It felt much needed. Coming into the week we felt we could do with a big jump for the FedEx Cup, let's get 400 points each and that's what we've done.

"I feel a little bit bad taking them because Rory carried me, but I'm taking them."

