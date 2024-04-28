Ladies European Tour: Belgium's Manon De Roey cruises to second title at South African Women's Open

Belgium's Manon De Roey cruised to her second Ladies European Tour title after a dominant four-shot victory at the South Africa Women's Open on Sunday.

She led by three shots on 14-under par before the start of play, and managed to take on the windy conditions at Erinvale carding an even-par round of 70 to claim her second title.

De Roey started well and carded her first birdie of the day on the par-5 seventh before dropping a shot after missing the green on the par-3 eighth whilst Morocco's Ines Laklalech and Sweden's Lisa Pettersson dropped shots early on.

De Roey managed to recover thanks to a birdie in front of the clubhouse on the ninth which took her lead to five whilst Pettersson and Laklalech found trouble on the same hole.

As victory loomed, De Roey made eight straight pars in a row before dropping a shot on the 18th after three-putting the par-4.

After tapping in the bogey for a four-shot victory, De Roey was showered in champagne by Austria's Christine Wolf and English trio Ellie Givens, Liz Young and Hannah Burke.

In second place on 10-under par finished New Zealand's Momoka Kobori and England's Gabriella Cowley. The latter carded a round of 70 (-2) to also claim the Sunshine Ladies Tour Order of Merit.

