Kris Kim: 16-year-old English amateur makes the cut at PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson as Jake Knapp leads

Teenage English amateur Kris Kim became the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour since 2015 at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Friday as Jake Knapp took a one shot lead into the weekend.

Kim, the son of former LPGA player Ji-Hyun Suh, carded a second-round four-under-par 67, which included a run of five birdies and one bogey over his front nine.

At 16 years and seven months he became the youngest player to make the cut on tour since Kyle Suppa, also 16, did so at the 2015 Sony Open, and, according to the PGA Tour, the fifth youngest in history.

"I'm happy. I can't wait to get started again tomorrow," said Kim, a junior member at Walton Heath in Surrey, whose seven-under total left him tied for 36th.

"I've enjoyed it so much the last couple days and being here two more days makes it so much sweeter."

Of his final-hole birdie, he said: "To be honest it being a par five it's pretty helpful but yeah, there is always going to be nerves when you're on the cut line."

Overnight leader Matt Wallace fell back to equal-second on the leaderboard as he followed up a first-round 63 with a round two score of five under 66, splitting an eagle and four birdies with a bogey on the first hole.

He sits on 13 under par alongside American Troy Merritt, who rocketed up the leaderboard on Friday with a stellar round of 62, which included an eagle on the final hole.

Merritt's compatriot Knapp poked his nose in front with a second straight round of 64 to head into the weekend on 14 under.

"Early on in the year felt like I was putting well, and for the last month or so the stroke felt the same and ball wasn't going in the hole," Knapp said.

"So just put a little bit more of a premium the last couple weeks on green reading. Yeah, nice to see a few more going in."

World No 20 Jordan Spieth - the highest ranked player in the field - missed the cut by two strokes as he finished on four under par.

