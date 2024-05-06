TGL: Ludvig Åberg and Wyndham Clark team up for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's simulator golf league

US Open champion Wyndham Clark and European Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg are the latest golfers announced to be joining TGL, the new Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-backed simulator league coming in 2025.

Clark and Åberg will join Ireland's Shane Lowry and Min Woo Lee of Australia on the roster of the California-based Bay Golf Club.

Bay GC is owned by former Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry along with co-owners Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

Image: US Open champion Wyndham Clark will be part of the inaugural season of the TGL in 2025

The TGL is a made-for-TV golf league from Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports venture, with the pair among the 24 PGA Tour players committed to competing in six four-man teams from January in Florida.

Its launch was delayed from 2024 to 2025 after damage sustained to the tournament venue at the purpose-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, last November.

No injuries were reported and most of the technology was not impacted by the collapse, although damage has been considered too significant in time for the event to launch as scheduled.

The TGL's first three matches will take place on the first three Tuesdays in January 2025, with the rest of the schedule for the six-team league will be announced later.

"It's kind of cool having an international team," Clark told ESPN upon his signing. "We all get along. We've had dinner together, and I'm friends with Shane and Min Woo and getting to know Ludvig better.

"I feel confident about our team, and it's going to be fun."

Woods, McIlroy, Morikawa among other players in TGL

Woods has been confirmed as a player, as well as an owner, for the Jupiter Links Golf Club team based in Florida, where he is joined by Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner.

McIlroy will represent Boston Common Golf, with Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott serving as team-mates. Tyrell Hatton was originally part of their roster, before negotiating his exit from TGL as he joined LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm was also set to play in the inaugural tournament but withdrew prior to joining LIV last year.

Image: Jon Rahm originally agreed to join the TGL before signing a deal with LIV Golf last year

The New York and Atlanta teams have announced their full roster, with Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick on the former's roster along with Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young.

Atlanta's lineup features two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover.

Collin Morikawa will represent Los Angeles, along with English pair Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose, plus tour up-and-comer Sahith Theegala.

Image: Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa will represent the Los Angeles-based team in the newly-formed TGL

TGL combines an oversized simulator with actual shots to a tech-infused green that can change contours depending on the shot, with the league designed to take golf to a new audience.

The six squads will play each other once in league play, competing over 15 holes, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals, while the season will culminate with a best-of-three final.

