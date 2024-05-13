PGA Championship 2024 field: Who is playing at Valhalla and late additions to the major line-up

Brooks Koepka returns as defending champion, Jordan Spieth looks to complete career Grand Slam and Rory McIlroy searches for his first major win in 10 years at the venue of his last - Valhalla Golf Club; watch the PGA Championship, live on Sky Sports Golf from May 16-19
Monday 13 May 2024 15:00, UK
The field is set for the 2024 PGA Championship, but who has qualified for the major being held at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky?
Defending champion Brooks Koepka, past PGA Championship winners Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, fresh from a second Masters triumph at Augusta National, headline a decorated field at the second major of year, which you can watch exclusively live on Sky Sports from May 16-19.
Koepka recorded his fifth career major last year by winning at Oak Hill Country Club, with Scheffler finishing tied for second alongside Viktor Hovland two strokes back. Koepka also won the tournament in 2018 and 2019 and is in good form ahead of his defence after triumphing at last week's LIV event in Singapore.
Woods, a 15-time major champion, won the PGA Championship in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007, while world No 2 McIlroy emerged victorious in 2012 and 2014. The four-time major winner has yet to win a major since that 2014 tournament which was held at the very same Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. A good omen, perhaps?
There is also the opportunity for Jordan Spieth to complete the career Grand Slam, the 30-year-old needing the Wanamaker Trophy to complete his set after his victories at The Masters and US Open in 2015 and The Open two years later.
World No 5 Jon Rahm joins Koepka as part of a strong LIV Golf contingent named, which also includes former Open champion Cameron Smith and English hopeful Tyrrell Hatton.
LIV Golf features 16 players in this year's PGA Championship field, down from 18 a year ago.
Along with Koepka, Rahm, Smith and Hatton mentioned above, that number includes seven 'special invitations' being extended to players from the Saudi-backed tour, ensuring that golf's entire top 100 in the world rankings will feature at Valhalla.
The PGA of America strives to have the world's top 100 participate in the tournament in order to maintain its reputation for having the strongest field of the four majors.
The PGA has used the catch-all category of 'special invitations' to include the likes of Patrick Reed, Joaquin Niemann and Talor Gooch.
2018 Masters champion Reed's tied 12th finish at Augusta National this year moved him inside the top 100 to 92nd, while Niemann won the Australian Open in December and has two LIV Golf wins to his name this year.
Gooch announced in a post on X on Monday, prior to the field being officially announced, that he had received an invitation.
His selection is perhaps a sign that the PGA of America's selection committee are looking specifically at LIV results on their own, as Gooch doesn't play much outside of the Saudi league. He won three LIV events in 2023 on his way to topping their season points list.
Other invitations went to Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert, and Adrian Meronk, all of them inside the top 100 in the world, and David Puig at 106th in the rankings.
There might have been one more LIV golfer to feature, but for the fact former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen turned down his invitation due to "personal commitments", according to his manager.
The final two spots in the field were left for the winners of the Wells Fargo Championship and the Myrtle Beach Classic, the last two PGA Tour events before the major, with McIlroy - already qualified - securing a record fourth win at Quail Hollow allowing SH Kim in as the next alternate.
Chris Gotterup claimed a major PGA Tour victory to secure his major invite, while former Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker's withdrawal on Sunday earned Alex Smalley a place in the field from the alternates list.
Correct as of May 12; USA unless stated
Ludiv Aberg (Swe)
Byeong Hun An (Kor)
Rich Beem
Josh Bevell
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
Akshay Bhatia
Alexander Bjork (Swe)
Zac Blair
Michael Block
Evan Bowser
Keegan Bradley
Bean Burmester (Rsa)
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Preston Cole
Tyler Collet
Corey Conners (Can)
John Daly
Cameron Davis (Aus)
Jason Day (Aus)
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry (Bel)
Matt Dobyns
Luke Donald (Eng)
Jason Dufner
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox (Nzl)
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Chris Gotterup
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
Larkin Gross
Adam Hadwin (Can)
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington (Irl)
Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert (Aus)
Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland (Nor)
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
Sungjae Im (Kor)
Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
Dustin Johnson
Jared Jones
Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
Martin Kaymer (Ger)
Jeff Kellen
S.H Kim (Kor)
Si Woo Kim (Kor)
Tom Kim (Kor)
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Kazuma Kobori (Nzl)
Brooks Koepka
Ben Kohles
Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)
Min Woo Lee (Aus)
Luke List
Shane Lowry (Irl)
Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
Peter Malnati
Brad Marek
Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
Maverick McNealy
Kyle Mendoza
Adrian Meronk (Pol)
Shaun Michael
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari (Ita)
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Jesse Mueller
Grayson Murray
Keita Nakajima (Jpn)
Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
Alex Noren (Swe)
Vincent Norrman (Swe)
Zac Oakley
Andy Ogletree
Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
Adrian Otaegui (Esp)
Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
Taylor Pendrith (Can)
Victor Perez (Fra)
Tracy Phillips
Ben Polland
JT Poston
David Puig (Esp)
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm (Esp)
Aaron Rai
Patrick Reed
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose (Eng)
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott (Aus)
Braden Shattuck
Alex Smalley
Cameron Smith (Aus)
Jordan Smith (Eng)
Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)
John Somers
Josh Speight
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka (Aut)
Adam Svensson (Can)
Jesper Svensson (Swe)
Andy Svoboda
Nick Taylor (Can)
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti (Arg)
Sami Valimaki (Fin)
Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
Ryan van Velzen (Rsa)
Camilo Villegas (Col)
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace (Eng)
Jeremy Wells
Tim Widing (Swe)
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Wyatt Worthington II
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
Should any more players withdraw ahead of their opening round on Thursday, they will be replaced in the field by the next available player in the alternates list.
Alternate list (as of May 12): 1. CT Pan [Tpe], 2. Nate Lashley, 3. Sam Ryder, 4. Carl Yuan [Chn], 5. Justin Lower, 6. Kevin Yu [Tpe], 7. Chad Ramey
