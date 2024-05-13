PGA Championship 2024 field: Who is playing at Valhalla and late additions to the major line-up

The field is set for the 2024 PGA Championship, but who has qualified for the major being held at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky?

Defending champion Brooks Koepka, past PGA Championship winners Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, fresh from a second Masters triumph at Augusta National, headline a decorated field at the second major of year, which you can watch exclusively live on Sky Sports from May 16-19.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the story of Scottie Scheffler's final round as he claimed a second green jacket at Augusta National

Koepka recorded his fifth career major last year by winning at Oak Hill Country Club, with Scheffler finishing tied for second alongside Viktor Hovland two strokes back. Koepka also won the tournament in 2018 and 2019 and is in good form ahead of his defence after triumphing at last week's LIV event in Singapore.

Image: Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship for a third time last year

Woods, a 15-time major champion, won the PGA Championship in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007, while world No 2 McIlroy emerged victorious in 2012 and 2014. The four-time major winner has yet to win a major since that 2014 tournament which was held at the very same Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. A good omen, perhaps?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods claims he's targeting playing the three remaining majors this year but admits that his body will need to cooperate in order to make that a reality

There is also the opportunity for Jordan Spieth to complete the career Grand Slam, the 30-year-old needing the Wanamaker Trophy to complete his set after his victories at The Masters and US Open in 2015 and The Open two years later.

World No 5 Jon Rahm joins Koepka as part of a strong LIV Golf contingent named, which also includes former Open champion Cameron Smith and English hopeful Tyrrell Hatton.

Which LIV Golf players are among the field?

LIV Golf features 16 players in this year's PGA Championship field, down from 18 a year ago.

Along with Koepka, Rahm, Smith and Hatton mentioned above, that number includes seven 'special invitations' being extended to players from the Saudi-backed tour, ensuring that golf's entire top 100 in the world rankings will feature at Valhalla.

The PGA of America strives to have the world's top 100 participate in the tournament in order to maintain its reputation for having the strongest field of the four majors.

The PGA has used the catch-all category of 'special invitations' to include the likes of Patrick Reed, Joaquin Niemann and Talor Gooch.

Image: Joaquin Niemann has won twice on the LIV Golf tour so far this year

2018 Masters champion Reed's tied 12th finish at Augusta National this year moved him inside the top 100 to 92nd, while Niemann won the Australian Open in December and has two LIV Golf wins to his name this year.

Gooch announced in a post on X on Monday, prior to the field being officially announced, that he had received an invitation.

His selection is perhaps a sign that the PGA of America's selection committee are looking specifically at LIV results on their own, as Gooch doesn't play much outside of the Saudi league. He won three LIV events in 2023 on his way to topping their season points list.

Image: Talor Gooch topped LIV Golf's season points list after three victories in 2023

Other invitations went to Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert, and Adrian Meronk, all of them inside the top 100 in the world, and David Puig at 106th in the rankings.

There might have been one more LIV golfer to feature, but for the fact former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen turned down his invitation due to "personal commitments", according to his manager.

Who has been a late addition to the field?

The final two spots in the field were left for the winners of the Wells Fargo Championship and the Myrtle Beach Classic, the last two PGA Tour events before the major, with McIlroy - already qualified - securing a record fourth win at Quail Hollow allowing SH Kim in as the next alternate.

Chris Gotterup claimed a major PGA Tour victory to secure his major invite, while former Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker's withdrawal on Sunday earned Alex Smalley a place in the field from the alternates list.

Full list of the PGA Championship field

Correct as of May 12; USA unless stated

Ludiv Aberg (Swe)

Byeong Hun An (Kor)

Rich Beem

Josh Bevell

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Bjork (Swe)

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Live PGA Championship Golf Thursday 16th May 1:00pm

Evan Bowser

Keegan Bradley

Bean Burmester (Rsa)

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Preston Cole

Tyler Collet

Corey Conners (Can)

John Daly

Cameron Davis (Aus)

Jason Day (Aus)

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry (Bel)

Matt Dobyns

Luke Donald (Eng)

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox (Nzl)

Brice Garnett

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

Larkin Gross

Adam Hadwin (Can)

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington (Irl)

Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert (Aus)

Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

Sungjae Im (Kor)

Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

Dustin Johnson

Jared Jones

Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

Martin Kaymer (Ger)

Jeff Kellen

S.H Kim (Kor)

Si Woo Kim (Kor)

Tom Kim (Kor)

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Kazuma Kobori (Nzl)

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

Min Woo Lee (Aus)

Luke List

Shane Lowry (Irl)

Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

Peter Malnati

Brad Marek

Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow

Maverick McNealy

Kyle Mendoza

Adrian Meronk (Pol)

Shaun Michael

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari (Ita)

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Jesse Mueller

Grayson Murray

Keita Nakajima (Jpn)

Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

Alex Noren (Swe)

Vincent Norrman (Swe)

Zac Oakley

Andy Ogletree

Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

Adrian Otaegui (Esp)

Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

Taylor Pendrith (Can)

Victor Perez (Fra)

Tracy Phillips

Ben Polland

JT Poston

David Puig (Esp)

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm (Esp)

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose (Eng)

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott (Aus)

Braden Shattuck

Alex Smalley

Cameron Smith (Aus)

Jordan Smith (Eng)

Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

John Somers

Josh Speight

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka (Aut)

Adam Svensson (Can)

Jesper Svensson (Swe)

Andy Svoboda

Nick Taylor (Can)

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti (Arg)

Sami Valimaki (Fin)

Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

Ryan van Velzen (Rsa)

Camilo Villegas (Col)

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace (Eng)

Jeremy Wells

Tim Widing (Swe)

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Wyatt Worthington II

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Who could still earn a late major invite?

Should any more players withdraw ahead of their opening round on Thursday, they will be replaced in the field by the next available player in the alternates list.

Alternate list (as of May 12): 1. CT Pan [Tpe], 2. Nate Lashley, 3. Sam Ryder, 4. Carl Yuan [Chn], 5. Justin Lower, 6. Kevin Yu [Tpe], 7. Chad Ramey

Watch the PGA Championship, exclusively live on Sky Sports from May 16-19. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight title on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...