Georgia Hall says she's a massive fan of links golf and is ready for when British Open returns to St Andrews

Former AIG Women's Open champion Georgia Hall says the British Open returning to St Andrews will be a "great links test" and has made it a "priority" ahead of a busy summer of women's golf.

Hall, who made her major breakthrough at Royal Lytham six years ago, is excited with the challenge at this year's AIG Women's Open.

It will mark the first big event to be held at St Andrews since a major refurbishment of the historic R&A Clubhouse.

"It's the home of golf and it's my favourite place to be," said Hall, speaking at a media day in St Andrews for the year's edition on August 22-25 - live on Sky Sports Golf. "I love it here and I think it will be a great major championship."

"I think the crowd will be phenomenal," said 28-year-old Hall. "I know the R&A will set the course up as a great test for us and I hope that we get some windy weather so it's a true kind of links test for everyone involved.

"It will be great from a personal point of view to have family and friends come out and support me, which I don't get much on the LPGA."

Hall, who first played at St Andrews as an amateur, says the place brings back happy memories, saying: "I was 16, that was a long time ago, but to win the silver medal and have my dad caddie for me was pretty special. But when the wind blows this course can get quite tough.

"I remember the first two rounds I got paired with Laura Davies as well so she's just a British idol. It was a great experience for me. It's pretty special and it can't come quick enough."

"What I've learned is that it's really hard to win a major - you can't back off on a Sunday," added Hall. "The pins are tucked but everyone wants to win here more than just a normal Open just because St Andrews is the home of golf.

"Links golf suits me more than any other type of golf. You need to be a natural and have a kind of imagination around the greens and they're a lot slower here as well which suit me.

"I'm just going to prepare myself as much as possible. I need to improve my putting and just to be in a good mindset.

"This is a priority. It's the biggest event in women's golf."