England's Richard Bland wins PGA Championship on senior major debut

England's Richard Bland won on his senior major debut with an eight-under final round securing the LIV Golf player the Senior PGA Championship.

Bland, 51, finished on 18 under for the event at Harbor Shores in Michigan - three strokes clear of Australia's Richard Green - with an eagle at the par-five 15th seeing him snatch the lead from another Australian, Greg Chalmers.

After a delay caused by storms, Bland went on to par his final three holes and sign for a 63, with Chalmers finishing four shots back on 13 under after bogeying his last three holes during a three-under 68.

Defending champion Steve Stricker finished eighth on 10 under.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bland won his first DP World Tour event in his 478th start, at the 2021 British Masters at The Belfry, and then opted to join LIV Golf in its debut season in 2022.

He said after his win on Sunday: "The British Masters was very special at 48. This is right up there. I couldn't be happier. I'm going to celebrate the hell out of this one.

"This is my first event. I was interested to see if I brought my game how it would stack up against these guys. Thankfully, it does."

Bland was in tears during the trophy presentation as he thought about brother Heath, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer just over a year ago and learned last week he had cancer in the lungs.

"I just wanted to win for him so bad," said an emotional Bland. "This trophy isn't mine, it's his."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The Englishman's victory makes him exempt for the US Senior Open in Rhode Island from June 27-30, one week after he competes in LIV Golf Nashville.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.