Ryder Cup 2025: USA name John Wood in new team manager role but yet to confirm captain for Bethpage Black

Former PGA Tour caddie John Wood has been named team manager for USA's Ryder Cup team, although it remains unclear who will serve as the home captain at Bethpage Black.

Wood has caddied for five different players across six Ryder Cups, served as a team assistant during the 2018 defeat at Le Golf National and attended the last two contests as an on-course commentator for NBC Sports.

The new role will see Wood work on all 'strategic and operational matters' related to USA's Ryder Cup side, alongside the - as yet - unnamed captain, their backroom staff and PGA of America senior management.

Wood's position will see him involved in player selection, recruitment, motivational strategies, logistical coordination and 'fostering a positive team environment' for the biennial event, taking place next September in New York and live on Sky Sports.

"Truly a dream job," Wood said. "There is nothing, and I mean nothing, in my professional career, that I have been more passionate about than the Ryder Cup.

"I am honoured to work alongside my friends from the PGA of America, the PGA Ryder Cup committee, and future Ryder Cup captains, vice-captains and team members to help our captains and teams get ready to compete in one of the greatest sporting events the world has ever seen."

PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh said: "His [Wood's] years of experience in domestic and international team competitions as well as his deep understanding of match play dynamics will be a tremendous asset as we create a strategic plan that delivers success at all future Ryder Cups.

"I'm not sure that we could have invented a better fit for this role in terms of experience, enthusiasm and relevance."

Who will be Team USA's next captain?

Tiger Woods has been heavily linked as a future Ryder Cup captain, having made eight appearances for Team USA and also previously been a vice-captain at Hazeltine in 2016, and revealed ahead of The Masters he was in discussions with the PGA of America.

Team USA have still not announced who will serve as captain for the next edition in New York, with Woods - who is also heavily involved in the PGA Tour's discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund - hinting prior to the PGA Championship that he was still unsure whether he would be able to commit to captaincy.

"We're still talking," Woods explained at Valhalla. "There's nothing that has been confirmed yet. We're still working on what that might look like. Also whether or not I have the time to do it."

Matt Kuchar - who Wood caddied for in the 2016 Ryder Cup victory at Hazeltine - Webb Simpson and Stewart Cink are among the other names likely to be considered for Team USA's captaincy, should Woods elect against taking the role.

Former world No 1 Luke Donald will serve as Europe's captain for a second time, having led Europe to a 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome last September. Donald won all four Ryder Cups he played in and served as a vice-captain for two editions.

