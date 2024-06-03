Canadian Open: Robert MacIntyre clings on to claim first PGA Tour title

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre recovered from a shaky start and held off a host of challengers to win his first PGA Tour title at the RBC Canadian Open.

MacIntyre carded a two-under final round of 68 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club to finish 16 under par, a shot ahead of Ben Griffin.

Griffin had piled on the pressure with birdies on the 15th, 16th and 17th to close within one of his playing partner, but could not find a fourth in a row on the last to potentially force a play-off.

Victor Perez finished one stroke further back, while Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim tied for fourth at 13 under. McIlroy, who started the day seven off the lead, pulled to within two at one point after a run of three straight birdies through the sixth hole.

Image: Rory McIlroy was two shots off the lead at one point before finishing tied for fourth

MacIntyre had the luxury of two-putting from 10 feet at the 18th hole, embracing his father Dougie upon his win, who had been called on to caddie at short notice.

Asked why he was so emotional at the win, MacIntyre gestured to his dad as he told CBS: "Because of this.

"I'm speechless, to be honest. This is just everything for me and family, my girlfriend, my team. I can't believe I've done it with him on the bag.

"I'm crying with joy but I'm laughing because I didn't think it was possible."

MacIntyre had seen his four-shot overnight lead wiped out in the space of four holes after he bogeyed the first and home favourite Mackenzie Hughes made a hat-trick of early birdies.

However, MacIntyre responded superbly to birdie the fourth, seventh and eighth to regain control of the event, despite having to ask for a drone being used for the television coverage to be moved on several occasions before he finally got his wish.

Another birdie on the 11th was followed by a wild tee shot on the 12th into a water hazard and another bogey on the 13th opened the door for the chasing pack, but the Ryder Cup star crucially birdied the 15th and safely parred the last three holes.

MacIntyre has made no secret of his struggle to adapt to living in the United States this season, but benefited hugely from a three-week spell back in Scotland in April and contended for the Myrtle Beach Classic before finishing eighth in the US PGA Championship.

