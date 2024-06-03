Robert MacIntyre: How home comforts delivered maiden PGA Tour win for Scotsman at RBC Canadian Open

Not many pick up a win on the PGA Tour in their career. Very few do it as a rookie. Robert MacIntyre is the first rookie to do it from Oban in Scotland, a town with a population of 8,500.

With his dad watching on as his caddie, MacIntyre slotted in his putt on the 18th to clinch a one-shot victory and finish 16 under par at the RBC Canadian Open, Ben Griffin finishing a shot behind, Victor Perez one stroke further back, while Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim were tied for fourth at 13 under.

It sealed the Scot's first victory on the PGA Tour since moving to the American circuit this year. But just how did 'Bobby Mac' get to this stage? Let's take a look at his journey from promising amateur, to Ryder Cup standout, to PGA Tour winner...

Amateur Bob: Making the choice between golf and shinty

Growing up, MacIntyre's life was split between his two main sporting loves: Golf and shinty.

For those unfamiliar with shinty, it is a Scottish sport which is similar to hockey and hurling, with 12 players battling it out over 90 minutes.

When he hit the age of 17, MacIntyre made the decision to focus solely on golf and thus a successful amateur career was launched, winning the Scottish Youths' Championship and Scottish Boys' Open Strokeplay Championship in the same year.

As he turned professional in 2018, MacIntyre continued to impress, finishing in the top 15 of the Challenge Tour rankings to earn a spot on the DP World Tour, making 2019 a year to remember...

Bob goes pro: Taking 2019 by storm

It took MacIntyre no time at all to settle into life on the DP World Tour, being named Rookie of the Year in his maiden season as he finished 11th in the Race to Dubai and picked up three runner-up finishes.

Life on the Major circuit also got off to a good start in 2019 as he finished in sixth place at The Open.

From there, MacIntyre finished second in the Scottish Open and picked up two wins on the DP World Tour, securing the 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown and the 2022 Italian Open which took place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, the venue which hosted the Ryder Cup just a year later and brought MacIntyre memories to last a lifetime...

Ryder Cup Bob: Proving his worth on the biggest stage

MacIntyre earned an automatic spot in Luke Donald's Europe Ryder Cup team by finishing third on the European Points List.

It can be a daunting task to walk out and perform on golf's biggest stage but MacIntyre certainly delivered.

Partnered with experienced Englishman Justin Rose, the partnership halved their match against Max Homa and Wyndham Clark on the Friday in dramatic fashion on the 18th before they beat Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Saturday.

In the singles, MacIntyre performed once again, beating Clark and finishing the week unbeaten on 2-0-1 as Europe took victory on home soil.

"Probably the first tee shot on the Friday, he saw I was nervous," said MacIntyre on Rose following the tournament.

"I was almost crying walking off the range.

"But when we had done all the TV cameras and all that, he comes over, put his arm around me and goes, 'everything is going to be alright, this will be over in two-and-a-half minutes'.

"He was brilliant - he's so experienced, he kept me calm, he trusted me, he believed in me.

"He was incredible the whole week, he was someone that I knew I got along with, but I know him on a different level now."

Then 2024 saw MacIntyre make the leap to playing in America and paying off his parents' mortgage...

Floridian Bob: Adjusting to life on the PGA Tour and overcoming homesickness

MacIntyre has made no secret that he has found adjusting to life on the PGA Tour difficult since making the move six months ago, admitting that he and his girlfriend have "struggled with the American Orlando lifestyle" that they thought would "better his golf".

His life on the PGA Tour has seen him play 16 events in 2024, with five top 25 finishes, four top 10s, nine cuts made, seven missed cuts, and after an SOS call to his dad after he parted ways with his caddie Scottie, a win at the RBC Canadian Open.

After working hard to just get his dad into the venue due to his lack of accreditation, MacIntyre was joined by his father Dougie - who is a greens keeper at Glencruitten Golf Club in Oban - as his caddie and the rest is history, clinching his maiden win before the emotions poured out of both father and son.

Winning Bob: Sharing the moment with his 'caddie' dad

Asked why he was so emotional at the win, MacIntyre gestured to his dad as he told CBS: "Because of this.

"I'm speechless, to be honest. This is just everything for me and family, my girlfriend, my team. I can't believe I've done it with him on the bag.

"I'm crying with joy but I'm laughing because I didn't think it was possible."

MacIntyre's father then added: "Unbelievable. Yeah. I'm a grass cutter, not a caddie, Sorry. Honestly, it's unbelievable.

"I got phoned, last Saturday night you phoned me? I'm sitting on the couch at home, 8 o'clock Saturday night, and I'm like, 'Can I leave my job?' I was busy at work.

"Of course you can."

"Aye. 8 o'clock the next morning I'm on a flight out here and ... wow."

Holmes: His dad caused this shift in mindset

Sky Sports Golf pundit Simon Holmes...

"His dad (is the shift in mindset).

"His dad has managed his son in terms of pushing him along but not getting in his way.

"It is very masterful coaching and he is someone who really understands the game, he is someone who obviously understands it is his son.

"It is such a great golf story to be a part of it, it is such an amazing family experience that those two guys have gone through and his girlfriend is there.

"He has come from a lonely, dark place and found an amazing, beautiful place which means he can just go and enjoy it."

With his victory, MacIntyre has qualified for the Memorial Tournament which you can watch on Sky Sports from Thursday June 6.