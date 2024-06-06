PGA Tour: Robert MacIntyre reacts to criticism over withdrawal from Memorial Tournament after Canadian Open win

Robert MacIntyre insists his decision to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament shows the height of his ambition rather than any disrespect to the event's host Jack Nicklaus.

MacIntyre's victory in the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday secured his place in one of the PGA Tour's signature events, live on Sky Sports, which boasts a prize fund of $20million (£15.7million) and sees 28 of the world's top 30 in action.

The Scot has played six tournaments in a row and with the US Open to come next week, MacIntyre opted to return home to the UK for a few days before heading back across the Atlantic for the year's third major championship.

"I miscounted the tournaments that I've played there when I was doing the press conference last week. That was actually week six (not five)," MacIntyre said on a media conference call. "And it's been a good six weeks.

"I had two top 10s, I had the chance at Myrtle Beach which was a top-15. The mental aspect of that six-week stretch was high, and then obviously winning last week was an even bigger high.

"If I played Memorial, US Open and the Travelers (Championship) that's nine weeks in a row. Not many players play nine weeks in a row, except probably me the madman. With everything that was going on, there was no disrespect for pulling out of Jack Nicklaus's event.

"This was all about what was right for me and the fifth week in a row at Colonial I thought was even a step too far after having a chance to win at Myrtle Beach, an outside chance at the (US) PGA.

"There was a lot going on and I just thought it was the right thing to pull back, have a week off. It could have been any event. Yes, I get that it's an elevated event and it's 20 million or whatever it is. But does preparing right for the US Open not show ambition? It's up to you."

MacIntyre: Dad has had more messages than I have!

MacIntyre embraced his father Dougie after his win, who had been called on to caddie at short notice, with the world No 39 wanting to celebrate his victory with the rest of his family rather than immediately tee it up again on the PGA Tour.

"I was never gonna have a proper party," MacIntyre added. "I'm sure I might have a few drinks for my mates at the weekend, probably in the house.

"Me and my dad and family have just done something special and I just wanted to get home and spend time with the people who really matter in life.

"Yes, I play golf at the highest level. Yes, I've won a golf tournament that means so much to me and everyone around me, but let's just get home, spend it and celebrate with the people that really matter in life.

"This is obviously a special one with my dad on the bag and I think he's more of a he's had more messages than than I have probably!"

