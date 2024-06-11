US Open 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for opening round at Pinehurst

Groupings and tee times for the opening round of the 124th US Open, held at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Wyndham Clark returns as defending champion after last year's one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy, while Scottie Scheffler is overwhelming favourite after five wins - including The Masters - in his last eight PGA Tour starts.

Sky Sports will show extended coverage from all four rounds of the third men's major of the year, with all the action live on Thursday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Lee and Jamie Spence believe Scottie Scheffler's 'control' around the greens gives him the edge at the US Open over the likes of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.

All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

Starting at Hole One

1145 Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister

1156 Frederik Kjetterup (Den), Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (x)

1207 Omar Morales (Mex) (x), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis (Rsa)

1218 Corey Conners (Can), Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1229 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Sergio Garcia (Esp)

1240 Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Brooks Koepka aims to win his third US Open title this week, check out his five previous major victories.

1251 Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin (Can), Phil Mickelson

1302 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1313 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1324 Nico Echavarria (Col), Robert Rock (Eng), Neal Shipley (x)

Live US Open Golf Thursday 13th June 12:30pm

1335 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Stewart Hagestad (x), Mac Meissner

1346 Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (x), Jim Herman

1357 Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (x)

1730 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng), Brendan Valdes (x)

1741 Santiago De La Fuente (Mex) (x), Sam Bairstow (Eng), Eugenio Chacarra (Esp)

1752 Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1803 Jason Day (Aus), Harris English, Tom Kim (Kor)

1814 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1825 Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Nick Dunlap

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Wyndham Clark became a major winner with victory at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

1836 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Jon Rahm (Esp), Jordan Spieth

1847 Shane Lowry (Irl), Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer (Ger)

1858 Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1909 Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith (Can), Alex Noren (Swe)

1920 Thomas Detry (Bel), Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (x)

1931 Taisei Shimuzu (Jpn), Gunnar Broin (x), Maxwell Moldovan

1942 Sung Kang (Kor), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn), John Chin

Live US Open Golf Thursday 13th June 11:00pm

Starting at Hole 10

1145 Rico Hoey (Phi), Tom McKibbin (NIrl), Matteo Manassero (Ita)

1156 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Seamus Power (Irl)

1207 S.H Kim (Kor), Justin Lower, Tim Widing (Swe)

1218 Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith (Aus)

1229 Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tiger Woods

Image: Tiger Woods features at the US Open for the first time since 2020

1240 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley

1251 Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Dustin Johnson

1302 Justin Rose (Eng), Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

1313 Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox (Nzl), David Puig (Esp)

1324 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari (Ita)

1335 Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Cam Davis (Aus)

1346 Aaron Rai (Eng), Davis Thompson, Zac Blair

1357 Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell (Eng), Ashton McCulloch (Can) (x)

1730 Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest (Sco), Wells Williams (x)

1741 Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson (Can)

1752 Beau Hossler, Victor Perez (Fra), Adam Schenk

1803 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Nick Taylor (Can), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, where Robert MacIntyre enjoyed a breakthrough PGA Tour victory

1814 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Tom Hoge

1825 Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Max Homa

1836 Sepp Straka (Aut), Peter Malnati, JT Poston

1847 Gordon Sargeant (x), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young

1858 Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott (Aus)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

1909 Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (x)

1920 Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (x)

1931 Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (Sin) (x), Brandon Wu

1942 Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black

Who will win the third men's major of the year? Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday June 13 from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.