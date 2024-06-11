US Open 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for opening round at Pinehurst

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods all feature at the US Open; Wyndham Clark is defending champion and Xander Schauffele chases back-to-back major wins; Watch the opening round live on Thursday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf
Tuesday 11 June 2024 15:40, UK
Groupings and tee times for the opening round of the 124th US Open, held at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Wyndham Clark returns as defending champion after last year's one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy, while Scottie Scheffler is overwhelming favourite after five wins - including The Masters - in his last eight PGA Tour starts.
Sky Sports will show extended coverage from all four rounds of the third men's major of the year, with all the action live on Thursday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.
All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
1145 Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister
1156 Frederik Kjetterup (Den), Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (x)
1207 Omar Morales (Mex) (x), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis (Rsa)
1218 Corey Conners (Can), Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1229 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1240 Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka
1251 Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin (Can), Phil Mickelson
1302 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1313 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor)
1324 Nico Echavarria (Col), Robert Rock (Eng), Neal Shipley (x)
1335 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Stewart Hagestad (x), Mac Meissner
1346 Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (x), Jim Herman
1357 Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (x)
1730 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng), Brendan Valdes (x)
1741 Santiago De La Fuente (Mex) (x), Sam Bairstow (Eng), Eugenio Chacarra (Esp)
1752 Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1803 Jason Day (Aus), Harris English, Tom Kim (Kor)
1814 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
1825 Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Nick Dunlap
1836 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Jon Rahm (Esp), Jordan Spieth
1847 Shane Lowry (Irl), Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer (Ger)
1858 Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
1909 Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith (Can), Alex Noren (Swe)
1920 Thomas Detry (Bel), Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (x)
1931 Taisei Shimuzu (Jpn), Gunnar Broin (x), Maxwell Moldovan
1942 Sung Kang (Kor), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn), John Chin
1145 Rico Hoey (Phi), Tom McKibbin (NIrl), Matteo Manassero (Ita)
1156 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Seamus Power (Irl)
1207 S.H Kim (Kor), Justin Lower, Tim Widing (Swe)
1218 Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith (Aus)
1229 Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tiger Woods
1240 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley
1251 Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Dustin Johnson
1302 Justin Rose (Eng), Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
1313 Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox (Nzl), David Puig (Esp)
1324 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari (Ita)
1335 Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Cam Davis (Aus)
1346 Aaron Rai (Eng), Davis Thompson, Zac Blair
1357 Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell (Eng), Ashton McCulloch (Can) (x)
1730 Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest (Sco), Wells Williams (x)
1741 Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson (Can)
1752 Beau Hossler, Victor Perez (Fra), Adam Schenk
1803 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Nick Taylor (Can), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1814 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Tom Hoge
1825 Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Max Homa
1836 Sepp Straka (Aut), Peter Malnati, JT Poston
1847 Gordon Sargeant (x), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young
1858 Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott (Aus)
1909 Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (x)
1920 Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (x)
1931 Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (Sin) (x), Brandon Wu
1942 Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black
