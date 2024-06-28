Nelly Korda: World No 1 bitten by dog to see her pull out of LET event in England

Women's world No 1 golfer Nelly Korda has been bitten by a dog, prompting her withdrawal from the Aramco-sponsored Ladies European Tour event in London next week.

Korda was due to defend her title at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead from July 3-5, but announced she would be unable to play on Instagram.

"I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week's Ladies European Tour tournament in London," Korda's statement said. "On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully.

"I apologise to the LET, the sponsors and my fans for my absence. Thank you for your understanding and I look forward to returning to the course soon."

Korda offered no other details, such as where the bite occurred or the severity of the injury.

The 25-year-old American, who won six times in seven starts earlier this season, has missed the cut in her last three events.

Two of those missed cuts featured an 80 in the US Women's Open, after carding a septuple-bogey 10 on the par-three 12th in her opening round, and an 81 in the Women's PGA Championship.

This recent rough patch comes after she became the first LPGA athlete to win five consecutive tournaments in almost 20 years.

Her next scheduled event is the season's fourth major, the Amundi Evian Championship in France from July 11-14.

The defending Olympic gold medallist is also set to represent the United States at the Paris Games this summer from August 7-10.

