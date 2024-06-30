PGA Tour: Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai keep lead at tight Rocket Mortgage Classic

Akshay Bhatia and England's Aaron Rai shot four-under-par 68s to remain co-leaders through the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday in Detroit.

American Bhatia and Rai began the round sharing the lead, but the overall leaderboard has tightened. Rai had five birdies and a bogey, while Bahatia navigated his third consecutive round without a bogey.

They are both at 17-under 199 going into Sunday's final round.

Cameron Young (67), who birdied three of his last five holes, and Australia's Cam Davis (66), who had birdies on three of his first four holes and completed a bogey-free round, are one shot back at 16 under.

Sam Stevens (66), who birdied the final two holes, and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen (68), who did not register a bogey, are at 15 under.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Amateur Luke Clanton (65), Joel Dahmen (68) and Australia's Min Woo Lee (66) are tied for seventh at 14 under. Clanton climbed to a share of second place by the time he finished his third round before others took advantage of scoring chances in the early evening.

"It's my first PGA Tour event and to be in contention where I'm at right now is awesome," Clanton said.

Clanton, a 20-year-old Florida State golfer, played earlier in the month in the US Open, making the cut and tying for 41st place. On Saturday, he eagled the par-five 14th hole, just two holes after his only bogey of the round.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Defending champion Rickie Fowler shot 67 and moved to 11 under. The start of the third round had a significant delay and tee times were revised, with golfers using the first and 10th tees as starting spots.

Will Zalatoris, citing a back injury, withdrew during the third round. He was seven under through the first two rounds. but three over through eight holes on Saturday before ending his round.

Watch the final round of the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic live on Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm on Sunday. Stream the PGA Tour, majors and more, without a contract, with NOW.