Davis Thompson qualifies for Open Championship after record-setting win at PGA Tour's John Deere Classic

Davis Thompson put in record-setting performance as he wrapped up victory at the John Deere Classic and secured a spot in the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Thompson's final total of 28 under par in Illinois eclipsed the previous tournament record of 27 under set by Michael Kim in 2017 and earned him a first PGA Tour title as well as a debut appearance in the British major from July 18-21.

The 25-year-old carded a seven-under 64 on Sunday to finish four strokes clear of CT Pan, Michael Thorbjornsen and amateur Luke Clanton, with Pan securing the second Open qualification spot by virtue of having the higher world ranking.

Image: CT Pan will tee it up at the Open Championship for the first time since 2021

Thompson led fellow American Eric Cole and England's Aaron Rai by two strokes heading into the final round and never looked in danger of being caught as he birdied five of his first six holes at TPC Deere Run and reached the turn in 29.

The Georgian - who came joint-second at last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic after a ninth-placed finish at the US Open in June - saw his lead trimmed to three shots after he bogeyed 12 with Thorbjornsen making six birdies on the trot between eight and 13.

However, Thompson birdied 14 to effectively clinch victory with Thorbjornsen bogeying the same hole before picking up a birdie at 18 to end up alongside Pan and Clanton at 24 under.

Thompson told CBS: "Qualifying for the Open was just an added incentive into this. The goal was to win the golf tournament after getting off to a great start and I was able to finish it off."

Bizarrely, the winner of this tournament has stayed in the same rental house for three years running, with Thompson following in the footsteps of JT Poston in 2022 and last year's winner Sepp Straka.

Clanton - who played the back nine in six under - became the first amateur to finish in the top 10 in back-to-back starts on the PGA Tour since 1958 having come 10th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

England's Rai ended up tied for seventh at the John Deere Classic after a two-under 69, with compatriot Harry Hall a further stroke back in a tie for 12th after closing with a six-under 65 that featured eight birdies and a double bogey.

Watch the 152nd Open Championship, from Royal Troon, live on Sky Sports Golf from 6.30am on Thursday July 18.

