Ryder Cup 2025: Keegan Bradley to captain Team USA at Bethpage Black rather than Tiger Woods

Keegan Bradley will be Team USA's captain in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, the PGA of America has confirmed.

The former PGA champion succeeds Zach Johnson, who captained Team USA for their 16.5-11.5 defeat against Team Europe at Marco Simone Golf Club last September.

Bradley made his Ryder Cup debut in the 2012 contest, where he won three of his four matches in the 'Miracle at Medinah' defeat, then also played in the 2014 loss at Gleneagles.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 38-year-old narrowly missed out on being selected as a captain's pick for 2023 and has never served as part of the backroom team, although Bradley will now lead Team USA in the biennial contest from September 26-28, 2025.

"I am incredibly honoured to accept this opportunity to Captain the United States Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup," Bradley said. "I would like to thank the PGA of America Ryder Cup Committee for their trust in me as we embark on this journey to Bethpage Black.

"My passion and appreciation for golf's greatest team event have never been stronger. The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course. I look forward to beginning preparations for 2025."

Bradley - who will have the task of regaining the trophy on home soil and avoid back-to-back defeats - has six PGA Tour victories, most recently the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the fouth round of the 2023 Travelers Championship where Keegan Bradley claimed his sixth PGA Tour title with three-stroke victory

PGA of America President John Lindert said: "I am proud and excited to name Keegan Bradley as captain of the 2025 United States Ryder Cup Team.

"Keegan's past Ryder Cup experience, strong relationships and unwavering passion for this event will prove invaluable as he guides the US team over the next year and a half. We are confident that with Keegan at the helm, the 2025 US Ryder Cup Team will compete at Bethpage with the same confidence and determination that has defined his career."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at the best bits from the 2012 Ryder Cup and Team Europe's remarkable success in the 'Miracle at Medinah'

Why is Woods not Ryder Cup captain?

Woods had been "in talks" with the PGA of America over leading Team USA next September, having made eight appearances as a player as well as one as a vice-captain at Hazeltine in 2016.

The former world No 1 refused to play down rumours about captaincy during his pre-tournament press conference at The Masters, although warned at the PGA Championship in May that he may not be able to commit due to other off-course responsibilities.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Team USA have previously tended to choose their captains at least 18 months in advance, with the delay thought to have been because of discussions with Woods, while multiple reports have suggested that the 15-time major champion felt unable to fulfil the role.

"We're still talking," Woods explained at Valhalla in May. "I'm dedicating so much time to what we're doing with the PGA Tour, I don't want to fulfil the role of the captaincy if I can't do it.

"What that all entails and representing Team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players and the fans - I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day three of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy

Donald returns to role for Team Europe

Former world No 1 Luke Donald will serve as Europe's captain for a second time, having led Europe to a 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome last September. Donald won all four Ryder Cups he played in and served as a vice-captain for two editions.

Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari return to their roles as vice-captains again, having been part of Donald's backroom team in the 2023 victory in Rome, while former Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley has been named as strategic adviser.

Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the Ryder Cup, with all three days of the 2025 exclusively live from September 26-28 next year. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.