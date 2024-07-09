Ryder Cup 2025: Keegan Bradley captaincy surprising, says Xander Schauffele | 'Tiger had too much on'

Xander Schauffele has backed “surprising” choice Keegan Bradley “to shine” as Team USA's captain in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Bradley's team have the task of regaining the trophy on home soil at Bethpage Black and avoiding back-to-back defeats to Europe.

"Super happy for him [Bradley]," Schauffele told Sky Sports News. "I haven't talked to him or seen him yet but I know he's over the moon. He's expressed his love for the Cup and being a patriot himself and just a really passionate individual, so I think he's going to do a great job.

Tiger Woods was believed to have been in talks for the role.

"Tiger's been handling a lot of stuff at the Tour level. He was the captain at the Presidents Cup and I'm sure he knows the Ryder Cup's even more responsibilities," Schauffele reflected.

"There's too many things on his plate so I think that's why he passed on that one this time around. Keegan, his passion for it and his love of the game is going to shine through."

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open, live on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday, Schauffele acknowledged Bradley's appointment was unexpected.

"It's surprising," he said. "I think a lot of people were banking on Tiger to do it. He obviously has a lot on his plate.

"Knowing Keegan and how good of a job he's going to want to do, he's going to love doing the press and talking about the tournament and the cup and proud to be an American, all those things. It's going to be really interesting and fun to see.

"He's very passionate individual. On the course, he's intense. That's just how he competes and how he is. I'm sure as a captain he's going to have sort of a mixed bag. He won't be afraid and will get everyone going.

"When someone is really passionate about something, they usually do really well."

Painful memories of last year's Ryder Cup remain with Schauffele, who was part of the team beaten in Rome last September.

"I remember getting throttled, that's about it. The atmosphere - if I try and think of the positives from the week - the atmosphere, our team locker room, those are the things that were really fun," he said.

"Just being sort of arm-in-arm with my team-mates was awesome all week. Then the fans were awesome with their chants as always. So from a golf standpoint, getting throttled is never fun, but it is what it is and wore it on the chin there.

"Us players didn't play well. I haven't watched a lot of cups overseas where both teams played well and it was super competitive and teams got beat. Myself, I felt like I played awful. I felt like I didn't show up until the final round and it was already way too late to play good golf at that point," he added.

"When you lose that many cups overseas, you definitely start to get in your own head. There's going to be some preparation differences moving forward for our team."

