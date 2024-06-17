Rory McIlroy: US Open heartbreak at Pinehurst No 2 adds to growing list of near-misses in 10-year major drought

Rory McIlory's heartbreaking collapse at the US Open was the latest near-miss for the Northern Irishman in his bid to end a 10-year major drought.

McIlroy bogeyed three of his final four holes at Pinehurst No 2 to allow Bryson DeChambeau to win the title and finish second at a major for the fourth time since winning the PGA Championship in 2014.

The former world No 1 now has 21 top-10s in majors since his 2014 victory at Valhalla, which is more than any other player in that period.

McIlroy - who won the 2011 US Open, the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, and the 2014 Open - is also still searching for the Grand Slam having squandered a four-shot lead at The Masters in 2011, when he was aged 21 and not being able to win his missing major since.

But the 35-year-old will have one last chance next month, to prevent his major drought extending to 11 years at The 152nd Open at Royal Troon - the final major of the year, which is live on Sky Sports.

McIlroy, though, heads to Scotland after yet another agonising near-miss adding to a growing list...

2023 US Open (runner-up)

McIlroy went into the final day a shot behind Wyndham Clark and briefly pulled level with a birdie on the first hole, although failed to add to his tally during a frustrating final-round 70.

Clark birdied the same hole to resume top spot and McIlroy bogeyed the 14th after hitting his third shot into the face of a bunker, eventually finishing a shot behind the American in second.

McIlroy found more greens in regulation than any other player on the final day, but a cold putter saw him fail to take advantage of his strong approach play - a similar story to his near-miss at St Andrews the year before.

The 150th Open (third)

A landmark 150th Open at The Home of Golf, St Andrews, was the major to break McIlroy's drought. And heading into Sunday, the signs were extremely promising for McIlroy, who shared the 54-hole lead with Viktor Hovland and was four clear of third.

But a stunning bogey-free eight-under-par from Cameron Smith saw the Australian claim the Claret Jug as McIlroy's putter completely let him down. The Northern Irishman missed seven birdie putts of fewer than 20 feet to card a two-under 70 and finish third, two shots behind Smith and a shot adrift of American Cameron Young in second.

This bitter near-miss saw McIlroy hit every green in regulation on the last day, but a hugely disappointing display on the greens saw him have 36 putts in a final round that contained just two birdies.

2022 The Masters (second)

An unforgettable final round for McIlroy at Augusta National, which included a memorable bunker hole out on the 18th, saw him finish second, three shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

In truth, McIlroy was never in contention after a slow start left him 10 shots behind Scheffler going into Sunday. It would have been the biggest final-round comeback to win a major since Paul Lawrie at the 1999 Open Championship.

Ultimately, though, McIlroy's incredible eight-under-par round of 64 - a shot off the course record - proved too late, although did represent his career-best finish at The Masters.

The 147th Open, 2018 (tied-second)

McIlroy eagled the 14th to join a six-way share of the lead in the final round to raise hopes of victory at Carnoustie.

But the Northern Irishman did not exert any pressure on eventual winner Francesco Molinari as he failed to make another birdie in the rest of his round, allowing the Italian to win by two shots.

The Masters, 2018 (tied-fifth)

McIlroy had hopes of a first Green Jacket as he sat three shots behind Patrick Reed heading into the final round at Augusta, but there was to be no repeat of their epic 2016 Ryder Cup duel as McIlroy failed to get going.

He missed a great eagle chance early on his round and then went backwards as he fizzled out with a two-over final round. In fact, he was the only one of the top 16 to shoot an over-par final round, fading to a tied fifth-placed finish and six shots behind winner Reed.

McIlroy made just one birdie in the closing 14 holes, as he was left wondering what might have been had he played at his best.

Where could McIlroy's major drought end?

McIlroy heads to The Open at Royal Troon next month, a major he has finished no worse than sixth in six of his last eight appearances, where victory would smash the previous longest wait between fourth and fifth major titles.

There will be another chance to complete the career Grand Slam next April at The Masters, while the 2025 PGA Championship is held at Quail Hollow - a venue where he claimed his maiden PGA Tour title and is a four-time winner of the Wells Fargo Championship.

The US Open returns to Oakmont for the first time since 2016 and The Open is back at Royal Portrush, where McIlroy struggled to an opening-round 79 and then was reduced to tears after missing the cut on home soil in 2019.

