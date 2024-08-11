PGA Tour: Matt Kuchar ahead in must-win Wyndham Championship to reach FedExCup Playoffs

Matt Kuchar carded a second successive 64 to hold a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the weather-affected Wyndham Championship, keeping his slim FedExCup Playoff hopes alive.

Kuchar, the only player to qualify for every edition of the FedExCup Playoffs since their launch in 2007, needs a win this week at Sedgefield Country Club to maintain that streak and extend his PGA Tour season.

The 46-year-old carded six birdies in a bogey-free round to move to 12 under and set the clubhouse target, with Kuchar's closest challenge coming from American trio Max Greyserman, Cameron Young and Chad Ramey.

"I think the expectations are high," Kuchar said. "So I continue every week to expect to play good golf and it's not always gone that way, but nice to see things kind of rounding into form. Hope it's not too late."

Greyserman threatened a '59 round' after opening with five straight birdies and adding four more in a row from the 12th, with the 29-year-old rolling in a 25-footer at the 17th but then unable to find the closing birdie at the last for a sub-60 round.

Image: Max Greyserman carded 10 birdies during his bogey-free second round

Young's eventful 62 included eagles on both par-fives and a double-bogey at the par-three 12th, where defending champion Lucas Glover and rookie Joe Highsmith both made holes-in-one on Saturday, with Ramey also tied-second after matching Kuchar's 64.

England's Aaron Rai is a shot further back alongside Billy Horschel and overnight leader Beau Hossler, with 20 players still left to complete their second rounds after Tropical Storm Debby caused lengthy delays to Thursday and Friday's play.

Image: There was no play on the opening day of the Wyndham Championship and further delays on both Friday and Saturday

"My record here has been really good over the last I would say six, seven years and I knew this course has been fairly kind to me," Horschel said. "As long as I didn't get too far ahead of myself with expectations or anything, I knew I was going to hopefully have a chance to be in contention again."

Only the top 70 in the season-long standings at the end of the tournament progress to the FedExCup Playoffs.

The second round is scheduled to resume at 6.45am local time (11.45am BST), with the third round then being played in threesomes and off a two-tee start. Players will not be regrouped before the final round, in an attempt to get as many holes completed on Sunday as possible.

