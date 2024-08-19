LIV Golf League: Brooks Koepka edges Jon Rahm in play-off to win LIV Golf Greenbrier

Brooks Koepka claimed his second LIV Golf League win of the season after beating Jon Rahm in a play-off to claim a dramatic victory at the LIV Golf Greenbrier.

Koepka posted a bogey-free 63 on the final day at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, including three consecutive birdies, to finish on 19 under alongside overnight leader Rahm.

Rahm birdied two of his last three holes to match Koepka's clubhouse total and force the play-off, where the Spaniard made a bogey to allow Koepka's par to be enough for his fifth LIV Golf League title.

Jason Kokrak finished a shot back in third while Richard Bland, a two-time senior major champion this season, missed out on making it a three-way play-off when a final-hole bogey dropped him into fourth spot.

How Koepka beat Rahm to LIV Golf title

Rahm took a two-shot lead into the final day and was looking for his second successive LIV Golf title, having won in England last month, but he saw Koepka pull level within six holes.

The two exchanged the lead at various points during the final round, with Koepka making three consecutive birdies on the back nine to move two ahead with three holes to play.

Rahm responded with birdies at the 16th and 17th to move back alongside Koepka, with both players then finishing with a par at the par-three 18th before having to play the hole again in the play-off.

Koepka hit his tee shot within 25 feet from the flag as Rahm's finished in the back bunker, with the five-time major champion then two-putting for a winning par as Rahm failed to get up and down to extend the contest.

"We've gone head-to-head a few times, and it's always a fun one for the spectators," Rahm said. "It's fun for us and obviously more fun for whoever wins, but it always seems to come down the stretch. Last time I had a putt to win it on 18, and this time he was the one that ended up winning."

It was a double success for Koepka as his Smash GC claimed the team title, with him, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch and John Catlin - filling in for the suspended Graeme McDowell - combining to finish on a record-equalling 53 under.

Bland shared fourth spot with Australia's Marc Leishman, while US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau finished in a share of 15th place and eight strokes behind.

"I think this one just meant a little bit more, for the last few years playing Jon and obviously he got the better of me at Augusta," Koepka said. "I just wanted to beat him. He played phenomenal today. The way he finished down the stretch was pretty clutch, and it was fun to watch him this week."

