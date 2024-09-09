Matt Wallace's 'full focus' is on 2025 Ryder Cup after Omega European Masters win

Matt Wallace says his "full focus" will be on the Ryder Cup every week from now until the 2025 edition at Bethpage Black in New York a year from now.

The 34-year-old, who claimed a first DP World Tour win in six years with a dramatic playoff victory at the Omega European Masters over the weekend, has never previously participated at a Ryder Cup.

Significant changes have been made to the qualification process, with the new system - which started at the British Masters - designed to be more streamlined and fairer.

"With the new Ryder Cup system coming around, it has really given me that buzz to get the juices flowing again," Wallace told Sky Sports after his European Masters win.

"It's a long time away, but every single week now, every tournament, it will be full focus on the Ryder Cup. It's a great start [winning at Crans-sur-Sierre], but there's a long way to go.

"I've seen it in the past with the Ryder Cup qualification process, where people play well but tail off at the end and might not make it.

"We know what to do. We'll be fully focused come [the BMW PGA Championship] Wentworth - I'm not playing in Ireland this week, so apologies to everyone over there.

"Wentworth though, a home event for me, will have my full focus and hopefully we'll fare well there."

Wallace began the final round of the European Masters with a four-shot lead but when playing partner Alfredo Garcia-Heredia birdied the last to join him on 11 under, the pair had to return to the 18th tee for an additional hole.

Faced with a near-identical approach shot to the one in regulation play just minutes earlier, Garcia-Heredia this time failed to hole his birdie attempt, while Wallace roared with relief when his putt dropped.

"It was an emotional day, a difficult day, but we managed to get it across the line in the end which was nice," Wallace said.

"It's a tournament I've always wanted to win. You could see the emotion in that scream.

"My throat actually was gone for the next 15 minutes when trying to do speeches after shouting so loud."

Wallace 'laser focused' to end DP World Tour title drought

Reflecting further of his six year-wait for a DP World Tour victory, Wallace - a winner on the PGA Tour in 2023 - said it didn't weigh on his mind during his final round, despite his four-shot lead being chipped away at.

"I was laser focused. I just didn't want to give up that opportunity," Wallace said.

"I wanted to try and keep Beef [Andrew Johnston - third at 10 under] and Alfredo at arms length, they were both playing really well.

"We couldn't really attack like we were doing the first couple of days, because you didn't want to give them any chance, any sniff.

"There were a few chances I messed up during the day which meant I couldn't really get away from them and, fair play to them, they caught up with me by the end - Alfredo making birdie at the last hole.

"But as soon as the playoff came about, I could attack it and be aggressive. I had to have that mindset; I was given another chance and I took my chance."

Wallace added: "Obviously you want to win all the time - that's why we play this game, every single week you're teeing it up to try and be in those positions and get it across the line.

"It's so difficult to do, that it's something you don't really think of until you've actually done it."

Team Europe withstood a final-round charge from Team USA to claim a dramatic 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome in the 2023 Ryder Cup

Team Europe have announced a major overhaul to the way in which their team will be selected, with performances on the PGA Tour being given far more weight than in the past.

In previous years, the European Ryder Cup team was determined by two separate points lists: the World Points List and the European Points List. However, for the 2025 edition, Team Europe will merge these into a single Ryder Cup Points List.

This amalgamated list will be the only ranking system used to determine the top six players ranked who automatically qualify for Team Europe, with a further six picks from Donald completing his 12-man line-up.

How points are earned

The Ryder Cup Points List is based on a new banding system that assigns points to various tournaments.

This new structure replaces the previous system based on Official World Golf Ranking points and Race to Dubai rankings, with the objective of aiming to provide a clearer and more equitable path for qualification.

A total of 5,000 points will be distributed at the majors; 3,000 points at The Players Championships, the PGA Tour's signature events and the FedExCup Playoff events: and 2,000 points from the DP World Tour's Rolex Series events and regular PGA Tour events.

There also will be 1,500 points for the 'Back 9' series of events, and 1,000 points at smaller events on the DP World Tour and opposite-field events on the PGA Tour.

Major Championships : 5,000 points per event

: 5,000 points per event PGA Tour Signature Events, The Players Championship, and FedExCup Playoffs : 3,000 points per event

: 3,000 points per event DP World Tour Rolex Series Events : 2,000 points per event

: 2,000 points per event PGA Tour Regular FedExCup Events : 2,000 points per event

: 2,000 points per event DP World Tour 'Back 9' Events : 1,500 points per event

: 1,500 points per event DP World Tour 'Global Series' Events and PGA TOUR 'Opposite' Events: 1,000 points per event

