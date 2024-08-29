Ryder Cup 2025: Who will feature for Team Europe and how does qualification work for Bethpage Black?

The race to represent Team Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup is under way, featuring significant changes to the qualification process as players look to secure passage to Bethpage Black.

Europe will travel to New York seeking to defend the crown they won in Rome in 2023 under captain Luke Donald with what would be the first away Ryder Cup win from any team since the 'Miracle of Medinah' in 2012.

Qualification started at the British Masters, live on Sky Sports, with the new system designed to be more streamlined and fairer, providing a clear path for Europe's top golfers to secure their spots on the Ryder Cup team.

Ryder Cup Points List introduced

Team Europe have announced a major overhaul to the way in which their team will be selected, with performances on the PGA Tour being given far more weight than in the past.

In previous years, the European Ryder Cup team was determined by two separate points lists: the World Points List and the European Points List. However, for the 2025 edition, Team Europe will merge these into a single Ryder Cup Points List.

This amalgamated list will be the only ranking system used to determine the top six players ranked who automatically qualify for Team Europe, with a further six picks from Donald completing his 12-man line-up.

Team Europe withstood a final-round charge from Team USA to claim a dramatic 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome to claim the 2023 Ryder Cup

How points are earned

The Ryder Cup Points List is based on a new banding system that assigns points to various tournaments.

This new structure replaces the previous system based on Official World Golf Ranking points and Race to Dubai rankings, with the objective of aiming to provide a clearer and more equitable path for qualification.

A total of 5,000 points will be distributed at the majors; 3,000 points at The Players Championships, the PGA Tour's signature events and the FedExCup Playoff events: and 2,000 points from the DP World Tour's Rolex Series events and regular PGA Tour events.

There also will be 1,500 points for the 'Back 9' series of events, and 1,000 points at smaller events on the DP World Tour and opposite-field events on the PGA Tour.

Major Championships : 5,000 points per event

: 5,000 points per event PGA Tour Signature Events, The Players Championship, and FedExCup Playoffs : 3,000 points per event

: 3,000 points per event DP World Tour Rolex Series Events : 2,000 points per event

: 2,000 points per event PGA Tour Regular FedExCup Events : 2,000 points per event

: 2,000 points per event DP World Tour 'Back 9' Events : 1,500 points per event

: 1,500 points per event DP World Tour 'Global Series' Events and PGA TOUR 'Opposite' Events: 1,000 points per event

How can LIV players qualify?

The likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, who joined LIV Golf, can earn points primarily at the four majors.

However, they will also be available for the six captain's picks provided they remain DP World Tour members by paying fines as a result of their participation in LIV events. They can also earn points from the DP World Tour events they compete in.

Ryder Cup qualification timeline

The qualification process begins at a course synonymous with the Ryder Cup, The Belfry, with the British Masters from August 29 to September 1, 2024.

Until the end of 2024, players will only earn Ryder Cup points through DP World Tour events. This includes the 'Back 9' events, the DP World Tour Play-offs, and the Opening Swing events of the 2025 season.

From January 1, 2025, Ryder Cup points can also be earned through PGA Tour events, continuing through to August 17, 2025.

No points will be awarded for events scheduled against Rolex Series events, except for the 2025 ISCO Championship on the PGA Tour, which runs parallel to the Genesis Scottish Open.

Points from the Zurich Classic, a team event on the PGA Tour, will be split between team-mates, but only if both players are European.

The qualification process concludes on August 24, 2025, at the final DP World Tour event, which will be confirmed when the DP World Tour publishes its full 2025 schedule.

Donald: Focus on Ryder Cup defence

The streamlined qualification process was crafted with significant input from Donald, who stressed that it best serves Europe's interests as they prepare to defend their title.

"I am delighted to be able to confirm the details of the qualification process for our 2025 Ryder Cup team," Donald said.

"A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to get to this point and everything is now focused on doing all we can to retain the trophy in New York next September.

"It's exciting for me to see the points race starting. As a player, I remember when that started and I was very excited about getting going again, and it kind of gave me an extra boost.

"You think about these things now and I think that's exciting for the players."

How can I watch the next Ryder Cup?

