Ryder Cup 2027: Who will captain Team Europe if Luke Donald turns down chance for historic three-peat at Adare Manor?

Luke Donald has refused to rule out a third stint as Ryder Cup captain, but who could be in the running if he decides against leading Team Europe again in the 2027 contest?

Donald has joined Tony Jacklin as the only European captains in history to win back-to-back Ryder Cups, having followed their 2023 success in Rome with a nail-biting 15-13 victory at Bethpage Black.

It was the first away victory - by either team - since 2012 and came after Donald's side won the first four sessions to build a record-breaking advantage, with only an impressive final-day fightback from Team USA preventing a more convincing victory.

Donald received shouts from his European players for "two more years" in his victory press conference in New York, just as he did on the 18th green in Italy, but the former world No 1 is still unsure on whether he would commit to a third consecutive stint as captain.

"I'm never going to rule it [2027 captaincy] out right now," Donald told Sky Sports. "I need time to process. Like everything I do I go into detail about what the challenge is and what lies ahead.

"A lot of people thought I was crazy going a second time around. Why now? When everything went well in Rome, just walk away as a winner, but now I've obviously won home and away - that's pretty special."

Donald is the odds-on favourite to become the first three-time Ryder Cup captain since Bernard Gallacher in 1995, where he would have the opportunity to become the first European ever captain to win three consecutive Ryder Cups.

But what happens if Donald elects against going for the historic threepeat? We look at some of the other contenders to lead Team Europe at Adare Manor in 2027…

Justin Rose

The Englishman was the oldest member of Donald's team at Bethpage Black, where he marked his seventh Ryder Cup appearance by partnering Tommy Fleetwood to victory in two fourballs sessions before leading out Europe in the final-day singles.

Rose was a playing captain for Great Britain and Ireland in their Team Cup success earlier this year, an early experience of a backroom role, while his wealth of Ryder Cup experience makes him an obvious captaincy candidate.

He won on the PGA Tour this season and is currently inside the world's top 15, although will be 47 when the 2027 contest gets under way. Rose has previously expressed interest in being a Ryder Cup captain, but will he have sights on another playing appearance?

Francesco Molinari

Molinari was the star man of Europe's 2018 victory in Paris, where he became the first European player to win all five sessions and was part of a dominant pairing with Fleetwood.

He has been on the winning side on all three Ryder Cup appearances as a player - including the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012 and was one of Donald's vice-captains for the last two victories.

Molinari had Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola as his buggy driver during the 2025 Ryder Cup

Throw in two stints as playing captain in the Team Cup and Molinari is a prime captaincy candidate. With the best of his playing career seemingly behind him, with the Italian currently outside the world's top 500, a Molinari-led Europe in the future would be no surprise.

Edoardo Molinari

If not Francesco, then how about his older brother? Edoardo was part of the winning home side at Celtic Manor in 2010 but has since turned into the 'secret weapon' as Europe's statistics and data guru in the backroom set-up.

Donald leaned heavily on Molinari as a vice-captain in both of Europe's last two victories, where the Italian used data to identify course fits, devise the qualification system and helped identifying pairings. Could Molinari step up from being the 'hidden star' behind the scenes to the leader of the team?

Thomas Bjorn

Bjorn led Team Europe to an impressive victory in Paris in 2018, with a permanent memory of that win coming when the Dane stuck to his pre-event promise of getting a Ryder Cup tattoo on his backside.

His Ryder Cup experience is undeniable, with three winning appearances a player and a staggering six stints as a vice-captain - including for Donald in the past two editions - alongside that captaincy stint.

Thomas Bjorn has been a vice-captain for both the previous two victories

A drained McIlroy praised Bjorn's support for dragging him through his Sunday singles tussle with Scottie Scheffler in New York. With Bjorn still fully embedded in the European team room, would a second term be the smoothest tradition for a post-Donald era?

Padraig Harrington

An Irish captain for a Ryder Cup in Ireland would be quite appropriate, although Harrington led Europe to their record-breaking defeat when previously serving as captain in 2021.

Harrington made six Ryder Cup appearances and served on a vice-captain on three occasions, although was not involved in either of Europe's last two successes and watched Europe's win in New York from home. Will he return - in some capacity - for a Ryder Cup on home soil?

Shane Lowry

It would seem unlikely that Lowry would step up to captaincy at this stage of his career, but he will be 40 when the next Ryder Cup is held in his home country - a year younger that Bradley was in New York.

Lowry's love for Team Europe has been evident in each of his three appearances, with his emotional celebrations on the 18th green - after securing the point to retain the trophy this year - one of the great Ryder Cup moments.

He's still inside the top 25 and feels more likely to be inside the ropes than holding a backroom role in Ireland, although Lowry has already shown the passion and attributes that likely leave him as a future potential captain.

What about LIV Golf League players?

LIV Golf League players have competed in both the previous two Ryder Cups, although no golfer from the circuit has - as yet- been given captaincy or held any position within a backroom team.

Brooks Koepka represented Team USA in in 2023 and Bryson DeChambeau New York, while Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton both featured in Europe's away success, with the LIV Golf League also home to several Ryder Cup stalwarts previously touted as potential future captains.

All Ryder Cup captains must be a member of the DP World Tour, who impose fines for competing in conflicting events, which currently leaves a captaincy role far less viable at present for those competing on LIV Golf.

Europe's record points scorer Sergio Garcia attempted to earn a captain's pick for Bethpage Black after paying his outstanding fines, with the Spaniard still hopeful of returning to the Ryder Cup set-up in the future.

Graeme McDowell is a two-time vice-captain and has previously expressed interest in being involved in any capacity at Adare Manor, with Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood other players who offer huge Ryder Cup experience but have not been involved since joining LIV Golf.

Whoever does succeed Donald, whether that be in 2027 or further in the future, will have tough shoes to fill.

What's next?

The next Ryder Cup takes place at Adare Manor in Ireland from September 17-19, 2027 - the second time the event has been held in Ireland and the centenary staging of the biennial contest.