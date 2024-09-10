Solheim Cup 2024: Suzann Pettersen's on Team Europe's stars aiming to complete historic four-peat in USA

Europe captain Suzann Pettersen says her side has enough quality to complete a historic four-peat of Solheim Cup successes against the United States this week, but what makes her team so special?

Pettersen retains her role as captain for this year's contest at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, where Europe look to retain the trophy they secured with a dramatic 14-14 tie last year in Spain.

Ten of Europe's side from last year feature again this time around, with just two rookies added to the line-up, and Pettersen is confident that her team is strong enough to impress again.

Image: Leona Maguire, Celine Boutier, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom all return for Team Europe in 2024

"We are used to being the underdogs and are quite happy with that," Pettersen exclusively told Sky Sports. "If you look at the last three Solheims, we have proven we are good enough to win."

What does Pettersen think of her team? She spoke exclusively to Sky Sports to describe each of the 12 players looking to make Solheim Cup history this week…

Charley Hull

Pettersen: "I look at Charley as one of our really solid players on the course. She has transformed into a complete golfer over the last couple of years. She is a player I really enjoy watching and has become one of the leading players on the team.

"I loved playing with her as she has a lot of guts and no fear. She is one of a kind and has a unique personality, quite funny in the team room as well with her crazy thoughts and daily life. There is only one Charley and I am quite thankful for that!"

Esther Henseleit

Pettersen: "Esther is by nature quieter than Charley but super steady, very reliable. She has proved this year that she really belongs on this team, having a fantastic summer at the majors, but I thought even before that that she plays well in all types of events and at different types of courses.

Image: Esther Henseleit (left) won silver for Germany at the Paris Olympics earlier this summer

"Her game is really solid tee to green. Her goal was to qualify for this team by right, she didn't want to have to rely on a pick, which I thought was quite cool. She is very driven and very calm and collected, which we might need with the other lunatics we have on our team!"

Celine Boutier

Image: Celine Boutier is the highest-ranked player in the European team

Pettersen: "Celine is definitely one of the calmer ones. You always know where you are with her. I try not to create too much fuss and she is quite happy.

"She is another top player, a major champion, and someone with great experience from the last couple of Solheims. She is a player you can easily lean on and ask for good advice. You can pair her with anyone, so she is not giving me any headaches."

Carlota Ciganda

Pettersen: "Carlota lives for this. She has so much fun being on a team, representing Europe, representing Spain, playing for her buddies. There are not many like her with that fire, passion and heart for this. I was super happy for her last year and I am sure she is going to be super valuable this time."

Maja Stark

Pettersen: "Maja is feisty, I am glad I am not playing against her! She reminds me a little bit of myself in that she is fearless and doesn't think of consequences. She is a really good golfer - talented but also a hard worker. She is maybe a little stubborn but that feistiness elevates her in an event like this.

Image: Maja Stark impressed during her Solheim Cup debut last year, picking up 2.5 points from her four matches

"She never hesitates. She wants to go out there and win. It doesn't have to be a beauty contest. She doesn't care if it takes her A-game or her B-game, she just wants to get the job done and fight to the bitter end, something I can relate to."

Linn Grant

Pettersen: "In my eyes, she's a potential number one. She has the talent and the skills of manoeuvring the ball and I was extremely impressed by her ball striking last year. When she's good, I don't think there's many that are better ball-striking wise.

"She's kind of annoyingly arrogant in a way with the way she carries herself and she doesn't get stressed out. She's cool as it comes but very, very competitive. She has that arrogance that I just love - just that little bit of extra that she has in her eyes that's so cool."

Leona Maguire

Pettersen: "I'm super impressed by the determination that Leona has with her own game. Her course management and the way she plays to her strengths is nothing but sensational. She's obviously not a bomber off the ball, but she's a feisty, fierce competitor, especially in match play.

"She has the drive and she has the heart to go out there and do whatever it takes. She's so mentally tough and once she puts those glasses on, you just let her go and you can kind of connect just by looking at her. She has something very special."

Madelene Sagstrom

Image: Madelene Sagstrom is set to compete in her fourth Solheim Cup

Pettersen: "She is a great person, a great friend and someone a lot of players in the team go to for advice or comforting words. As a golfer, she is incredibly good. I think she has one of the best swings in the game.

"She will say herself that she is more of a fourball player. She is becoming experienced in Solheim Cups - this will be her fourth appearance - and her team spirit is valuable for us."

Georgia Hall

Pettersen: "There was never any doubt that I would pick Georgia as I am a big fan of hers. Ever since her first Solheim, in 2017, I have always liked her attitude. She has been born with this brilliant skill and she just gets it. You give her a look and she understands the message. You can't teach that. I like her in matchplay. She quietly goes about her own business and hates to lose.

Albane Valenzuela

Pettersen: "Albane was really close last year and truly disappointed to miss out but she has grown over the last 12 months, grown into a better player and put herself in contention, earning her spot with great play. She was not a hard pick to make.

"She gets along with everybody and her game is really solid, complementing everyone else on the team. She is as strong in foursomes as fourballs, which is a little unique as a rookie. She is a clever girl and will bring a new energy. I'm sure will embrace every moment."

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pettersen: "Apart from Carlota, it is hard to find a person that loves that team element as much as Emily. She rises to this occasion. That's something I can relate to.

"I didn't always come into a Solheim in the best form but it was amazing how the atmosphere the surroundings or the vibe just made something click during those practice days. You then stand on that first tee on Friday as ready as you can be.

"Emily has that. She knows where her game needs to be, where her head needs to be for match play. She is dangerous."

Anna Nordqvist

Pettersen: "She likes to take that big sister role, especially with the rookies. She is a great match player and her record speaks for itself.

"When making picks I was not just looking for results but attitude, passion for the game, dedication, how you deal with your surroundings, whether you are a good team-mate. It was hard not to get Anna on the list."

