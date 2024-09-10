Solheim Cup 2024: Stacy Lewis dreams of home success over Team Europe for 'more prepared Team USA

Stacy Lewis believes her side are more prepared than ever to end their Solheim Cup winless run and has backed Team USA to secure a long-awaited victory on home soil.

Lewis led an inexperienced side to a 14-14 tie at Finca Cortesin last September, the first in the event's history, allowing Team Europe to retain the trophy after victories in both 2019 and 2021.

Team USA had six players appearing in their first away Solheim Cup - including five debutants - during last year's contest, whereas Lewis has retained nine of that line-up this time around as they chase a first win since 2017.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Will we see another dramatic finish at the Solheim Cup? Watch the tournament live this week on Sky Sports Golf

"I've got a great group 12 that seem to all get along," Lewis told Sky Sports. "I think I've already seen it in the team dynamic and I've seen it in the way they're interacting.

"Those six [rookies] got so much experience last year, all those rookies playing overseas, and it's a different animal coming to the United States. They at least know what to expect, what every day is going to look like and we're definitely more prepared this time around.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, Jamie Spence says despite being top players, a lack of Solheim Cup experience could affect Team USA

"It [winning] would mean a lot. Not just to me personally, but I want to see this team win and I want to see these players win a Solheim Cup.

"I want to see them be able to have that celebration and not dealing with a close loss again. I want that for them more than anything. Looking back on my memories of the Solheim Cup, those nights are some of my most vivid and most fun memories, so I want that for them."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Team USA 'moving in the right direction'

The United States completed a clean sweep in last year's opening session before Europe battled back to level the contest heading into the final day, where a dramatic finish denied Team USA a famous away win in Spain.

"I think in the moment I was trying to be positive with the team, but in the back of mind we'd lost," Lewis added. "We didn't get to 14 and a half and I know everybody said it was a tie, but it didn't feel that way on our side.

Live Solheim Cup Golf Friday 13th September 11:30am

"At the same time, we did a lot of great things that week. We went there with a very young team and played some really great golf. I left there encouraged with the way we were moving and the direction we were going in.

"I didn't think we needed big changes but there have been some tweaks. Whether it's things behind the scenes or strategy with pairings, we're trying to look at things differently."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Lexi Thompson is the only player in the American side who featured in their last Solheim Cup success in 2017, with the 29-year-old excited to feature again and praising Lewis' role as captain.

"I think what makes her the right person is the experience that she has had on the golf course at Solheim Cups and the knowledge she has," Thompson told Sky Sports. "With the stats and how much knowledge she has in our games and the trust that she has in us, we couldn't ask for anyone better.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, Sophie Walker gives us the lowdown on the rookies in Europe's Solheim Cup team - Esther Henseleit and Albane Valenzuela

"The Solheim Cup, in my eyes, has made my career. I've always said that any time there was a Solheim Cup, I wanted to be on that team and represent my country.

"To be able to do so and this being my seventh - I couldn't have asked for anything better, especially on US soil and for possibly for my last one. It's going to be very special and I'm very much looking forward to it."

Who will win the 2024 Solheim Cup? Watch exclusively live this September on Sky Sports! Live coverage from the opening ceremony begins at 9.30pm on Thursday, with the opening day's play live on the Friday from 11.30am. Stream the Solheim Cup and more with NOW.