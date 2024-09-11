Junior Solheim Cup: Team USA beat Team Europe 18.5-5.5 to regain trophy in record-breaking fashion

Team Europe missed out on a third consecutive PING Junior Solheim Cup title after Team USA dominated the final-day singles to claim a record-breaking 18.5-5.5 victory.

Europe came into the event as back-to-back champions following their narrow win in 2021 by claiming a 15-9 victory in Spain last September, only to be outclassed by a strong American team.

Gwladys Nocera's side lost the fourballs session and fell further behind when Team USA won 4.5 of the six foursome points on offer, giving the hosts a commanding 8-4 lead heading into the singles at Army Navy Country Club.

Team USA then won 10 and halved one of the 12 matches to close out a 13-point victory, three points higher than the previous record winning margin that has stood since the inaugural 2002 edition.

"The USA played unbelievable," Nocera said. "They have a very strong team. We beat them last time so they came with a good revenge. We will be ready again in two years."

Elizabeth Rudisell got the ball rolling in Virginia winning her side's first full point of the day when she defeated Spain's Andrea Revuelta 3&2.

A sea of red soon pervaded the leaderboard as Natalie Yen, Anna Fang and Madison Messimer all picked up convincing victories to leave USA needing just 0.5 point.

The result that secured victory then came from Jude Lee - star of the Monday foursomes - who defeated Iceland's Perla Sol Sigurbrandsdottir 5&4.

"It's just been so amazing to be able to play with the best girls," Lee said. "It's incredible. There was a lot of golf out played out there and it's been a week we will never forget."

Martina Navarro Navarro of Spain was the only European player to win her singles match, defeating Nikki Oh 2&1, while France's Lily Reitter finished all-square against Asterisk Talley - star of the Curtis Cup earlier this month - in the first match out.

Winning Team USA captain Beth Daniel said: "My team was amazing. It's their victory. They gutted it out. They all wanted to win. I really think the difference might have been the fact that we were at our nation's capital!"

