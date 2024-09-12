Solheim Cup 2024: Who will win? Sky Sports pundits give their predictions as Team Europe take on USA in Virginia

Team Europe look to extend their unbeaten run in the Solheim Cup with another famous victory, but can Team USA end their winless streak and reclaim the trophy on home soil?

The United States motto for the week is "unfinished business", having lost back-to-back editions of the biennial contest in 2019 and 2021 before failing to convert a clean sweep in the opening session of last year's contest into a victory.

A European fightback saw them snatch a 14-14 tie at Finca Cortesin and leaves Suzann Pettersen's side now looking to retain the trophy for a fourth time in a row, which would be a first in Solheim Cup victory.

Image: Suzann Pettersen and Stacy Lewis both serve as Solheim Cup captains for a second successive year

Team USA may have the home advantage and the world's top two players at their disposal, but can Europe upset the odds one again and claim a famous away victory in Virginia? Or perhaps we could see another tie between the two sides?

We asked a mixture of the Sky Sports Golf team and NBC commentary crew, including two -time Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew, Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley and former major champion Karen Stupples, who they think will lift the trophy on Sunday evening…

Catriona Matthew

"15-13 Europe. I think the Americans are going to be under pressure to win on home soil and I think it could be a bit much for them."

Paul McGinley

"I think it's going to be incredibly difficult [for Europe]. The Americans are strong and their form is far superior than the Europeans, but I understand the European spirit and fight.

"Coming off a great result last year, they'll have a bit of wind in their sails, but it's going to be a tough assignment. I'm hoping for a 14-14 and Europe retaining - I'd accept that!"

Karen Stupples

"I think it's going to be 14.5-13.5 to Europe. So far this week, the Europeans just seem insanely loose. They're having a good time, they're playing well together and it just seems like they're going to enjoy their week - regardless of how tough the crowd is going to be."

Kay Cockerill

"I think that the dominance of the Europeans is going to end this week and that Team USA is going to win 15-13. They're going to take advantage of the home energy and bring the cup back to the United States."

Nick Dougherty

"I think it's going to be a draw again, which would mean we would keep the Solheim Cup for a fourth straight edition.

"You need your big players to deliver for you and at the same time need a bit of luck, because the Americans are at home and at a golf course that I think will suit them. I think a draw would be a magnificent result for the Europeans and I think they'll just about scrape it."

Paige McKenzie

"I think the United States is going to win by three points and I think that will be down to their ball striking. It'll be interesting to see if it firms up, but I think they're going to be hitting longer clubs into greens and that's going to be benefitting the US side."

Inci Mehmet

"I think this year's Solheim Cup is going to be mega tight. It's going to be really tricky with us going Stateside, but we have Pettersen as our captain again and I think we've got a very strong team. I reckon, this time around, Europe will win 14.5-13.5 and it's going to be an absolute spectacle."

Jamie Spence

"Obviously the heart is with Europe and always will be, I just think the Americans are desperate to win this. I'm going to say 15.5-12-5 to the United States, but I hope I'm wrong."

Sarah Stirk

"I'm going for a 15-13 European victory, so the same margin as in 2021 in Toledo. I think it's going to be a massive task for the Europeans, because it's on US home soil and home advantage is always key.

"I just think this European team is so strong, have got an amazing team spirit, a fabulous team captain and I think they can go make it four in a row."

Sophie Walker

"Europe are going to win it. I think this is an important year for Europe, because there will be a bit of a changing of the guard in the Netherlands (2026 Solheim Cup). For this team, I think this is their one.

"I don't care how much they win by, I really don't, I just want that crystal to come back."

