Solheim Cup 2024: Team USA 'hungry' and ready to tackle 'unfinished business' against Team Europe

United States captain Stacy Lewis insists her “hungry” team are ready to tackle “unfinished business” and end Team Europe’s unbeaten streak in the Solheim Cup.

Team USA have not won the Solheim Cup since 2017, with Europe following back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2021 by retaining the title with a dramatic 14-14 tie in Spain last September.

Lewis remains captain for this year's contest at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, where she is determined to see Team USA return to winning ways but not feeling any additional pressure as odds-on favourites.

"This team is hungry and they want to have fun doing it," Lewis said. "These girls, they want that trophy, and they want to win. They'll talk about it occasionally, but I just think they need to enjoy themselves and they need to have fun and they need to be relaxed.

"From what I've seen out of Solheim Cups and teams that I've been on, the ones that are more relaxed, the ones that are having fun behind the scenes, those are the ones that have been on winning teams.

"So we put a lot of emphasis in what's going on in the team room, what's going on in the bus. Just whatever they need to do to help them stay relaxed. I'll get whatever they need to help them play good golf. But the motivation is there. They're working hard, and they want to win this thing

"If we win, we stop the [European] streak. If we lose, the streak keeps going. I would love to stop it, don't get me wrong, but I don't see it as pressure."

The 'unfinished business' mantra has become the team motto for the United States this week, with Megan Khang desperate to make her fourth Solheim Cup appearance a Team USA victory.

"Some people have asked me what one word would be to describe Team USA this year, and I'm just going to say 'hungry,' Khang said,

"Nelly [Korda] and I obviously being on the same amount of Solheim Cups and not necessarily getting the job done last year kind of leaves not necessarily the best taste in your mouth.

World No 1 Nelly Korda makes her fourth consecutive Solheim Cup appearance and is chasing a first victory

"Luckily, we didn't have to wait two years. We have this year to kind of get back at it, and I can tell you now we're more hungry than ever."

Lexi Thompson, making her seventh and potentially last Solheim Cup appearance, added: "There's pressure every time we tee it up. It might be a little bit more representing our country, but it's learning to embrace it. You're not alone out there.

"You have your team-mates by your side pumping you up. Of course there's a little bit of unfinished business, but we know what we have to do. We have to go out there and play some great golf, and we're willing to do so and bring some positive energy."

Europe ready to create history?

Four of the last five editions of the Solheim Cup have seen a winning margin of two points or less, with Carlota Ciganda expecting another close contest but backing Team Europe to impress again.

"I think that's probably going to be more of the same," Ciganda said. "Yeah, the US team, they've been playing better than us on paper, and probably world rankings, but I think this week is different.

"You have to make those putts to win and I think, as Europeans, we all know how to do that. The US team is amazing, but I know we're going to put up a good fight. I believe in this team, and I think we can do it."

Team Europe had to fight back from losing the opening session in a clean sweep to retain the trophy 12 months ago and Leona Maguire - who registered three points from her five matches - believes captain Pettersen has taken a lot of learnings from that performance.

"While we did bring back the trophy, there was a lot of things that didn't quite go right in Spain," Maguire admitted. "I think, to be fair to her, she was very open to feedback, and she's taken a lot of that on board.

"I think she's a little bit calmer this time around. I think she's relying on her assistant captains and she's trusting her own instincts a lot. Everybody is going to have an opinion what you did right and what you did wrong. I think she has to stick to her guns and go with what she believes is right."

