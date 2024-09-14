Solheim Cup 2024: USA hold off European foursomes fightback as Nelly Korda secures crucial point

The USA resisted the threat of a European fightback in the Saturday foursomes, sharing the session to build an 8-4 lead going into the final fourballs in the afternoon.

Europe had secured leads in three of the four matches, including Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda earning a two-hole advantage over Allisen Corpuz and world No 1 Nelly Korda, so impressive in winning her two matches on Friday.

But down the back nine, Korda and Corpuz ate into that lead and nudged themselves ahead after a stunning eagle on the par-five 15th, and again with birdie at 17, as they secured a 1up win - Korda's third in three.

Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit rewarded Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen's faith in them, despite a 3&2 defeat on the first morning, as they squeezed out a 1up win on the final hole after a terrific approach from Henseleit to set up a closing birdie.

The pair had been three up through eight holes, but Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho rallied for the USA down the stretch. The Americans first pulled to within one courtesy of an eagle at the par-four 13th, moments before Korda and Corpuz's own a couple of holes ahead, and then tied things up heading to the 18th after a wayward approach from Hull.

The rattled Europeans had initially seemed well set for a potential 4-0 session sweep, or at least a 3-1 score in their favour, but were forced ultimately to settle for a 2-2 share of the spoils.

Anna Nordqvist and Celine Boutier were dominant in the final foursomes match, near guaranteeing Europe a point by the turn when six up through nine.

Lilia Vu and rookie Sarah Schmelzel, who had a particularly rough round with the putter, rallied somewhat down the back nine to avoid a new Solheim-record loss and at least make the scoreline more respectable as they fell to a 4&3 defeat.

Meanwhile, a tight third match between Georgia Hall and Maja Stark and Lauren Coughlin and Lexi Thompson would eventually swing the Americans' way as they'd themselves close out a 4&3 victory - rookie Coughlin matching Korda's 100 per cent record through three matches.

Korda rested from Saturday fourballs | Hull and Hall paired together

Both Korda and Coughlin have been rested from the afternoon fourballs session, saved for Sunday's singles.

Anna Nordqvist, who has won both of her matches so far for Europe, will resume her fourballs partnership with fellow Swede Madelene Sagstrom, leading things off against Alison Lee and Megan Khang of the USA.

Pedersen and Ciganga play again, despite their late collapse against Korda and Corpuz, while England's Charley Hull and Georgia Hall team up together in the final match against Corpuz and Vu.

Team USA have not won the Solheim Cup since 2017, with Europe following back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2021 by retaining the title with a dramatic 14-14 tie in Spain last September.

