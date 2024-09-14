Solheim Cup 2024: Team USA lead Team Europe 10-6 ahead of Sunday singles as holders target 'Miracle in Medinah' finish

The USA take a comfortable four-point lead over Europe into the Sunday singles as they look to regain the Solheim Cup for the first time in four attempts.

The spoils were shared two each in both the foursomes and final fourballs, with the US successfully seeing off the threat of a European fightback in the morning on their way to securing a 10-6 lead heading into the final day's action at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.

Carlota Ciganda, who holed the Solheim Cup clinching putt to see Europe retain the trophy with a 14-14 tie last year, says she still believes the team can pull of a 'Miracle at Medinah' style comeback to match the Ryder Cup thriller from 2012 where Europe trailed by the same scoreline before stunning the USA in the singles.

Live Solheim Cup Golf Sunday 15th September 1:00pm

"We have a chance for sure," Ciganda said. "I don't know what the score is going to be, but there's 12 points [still to play for] and we can win all of them - that's what we're going to try to do, everyone focusing on their match.

"Why not? The Miracle of Medinah... it's coming."

Team USA have not won the Solheim Cup since 2017, with Europe following back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2021 by retaining the title with that dramatic 14-14 draw in Spain last September.

Eight points is the most a European team has ever scored on the final day of a Solheim Cup, back in 2003. A repeat of that here would see Europe again retain the trophy via a tie.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen claims that as long as there's still a chance to claim victory in Virginia, her team will continue to fight.

Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen also struck a positive note going into Sunday, telling Sky Sports: "There is hope, absolutely.

"We have seen miracles before - Medinah, and Germany in 2015. We have given ourselves a chance, and as long as there is hope, these girls are going to go out there and fight."

How the USA fended off threat of Europe fightback

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Saturday foursomes from the Solheim Cup as the United States kept control of the tournament with a tied session

Trailing 6-2 overnight, Europe earned leads in three of the four foursomes matches in the opening session on Saturday, before world No 1 Nelly Korda sparked an American rally as she and Allisen Corpuz recovered from being two down through nine holes to ultimately beat Emily Pedersen and Ciganda 1up.

The US pair nudged themselves ahead after a stunning eagle on the par-five 15th, and again with birdie at 17, ensuring Korda maintained her 100 per cent record in this year' Solheim Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz finish one up in their match against Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda to claim the eighth point for Team USA

It was a surprise, therefore, to see Korda rested for the final fourballs, but Alison Lee and Megan Khang, leading things off, helped whip the home crowd into a frenzy after a stunning eagle hole-out on the second from Lee sparked a 4&3 success over Swedish pair Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom.

Alison Lee and Khang's caddies greeted the holed chip by whipping their shirts off in celebration after having apparently fallen foul of a friendly wager with the girls before their round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alison Lee holed out for eagle on the second hole and sent the Solheim Cup crowd wild prompting the Team USA caddies to join in shirtless!

Alison Lee said afterwards: "It was completely surreal. Definitely one of the coolest moments of my life and my career. We celebrated just the way we wanted to!"

Khang added: "What an electric start to the day. It was crazy that that happened... the caddies are definitely going viral right now!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Megan Khang's putt on the 11th hole took a full 10 seconds to drop in the hole for birdie as she kept her two-up lead over Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom

And it wasn't to be the only bonkers moment of the opening match, with Khang later seeing a birdie putt finally (and dramatically) drop in at the par-three 11th after an agonising 10-second wait while her ball hung on the edge of the hole.

Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang also dominated their fourballs match with Linn Grant and Celine Boutier, winning 6&4. Following on from their other convincing victory on Friday, the pair have now played 28 holes through the week in an astonishing 20 under par.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andrea Lee holed out from the bunker on the 13th hole to put Team USA five up with five to play at the Solheim Cup

With those two wins in the bag, the USA moved 10-4 in front, making the two closing matches must-wins for Europe and, thankfully for the visiting team, Pedersen and Ciganda were able to beat Ally Ewing and Lexi Thompson 2&1, while England's Charley Hull and Georgia Hall also secured a crucial point with a 2up triumph over Corpuz and Lilia Vu.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lexi Thompson chipped in for Team USA at the sixth hole to tie the hole and keep their lead against Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen

Ewing and Thompson had held the early advantage in their match, going two up through the opening two holes before being pegged back round the turn, shortly after another standout moment for the Americans saw Lexi Thompson chip in from off the green for birdie at the sixth.

But down the back nine, Pedersen in particular came up clutch in the key moments for Europe, holing a long putt at the 15th for birdie and a match-clinching effort at 17.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emily Pedersen closed out her match against Lexi Thompson and Ally Ewing with a stunning approach shot to the 17th green to win Europe a point and close the gap to 10-5 in the Solheim Cup

Hull's victory was her second of the day, rewarding Europe captain Pettersen's faith in her after having lost both of her matches on Friday.

Hull and Esther Henseleit squeezed out a 1up win over Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho in the morning foursomes on the final hole after a terrific approach from the German rookie to set up a closing birdie.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Esther Henseleit, playing alongside Charley Hull, hit a clutch pitch shot on the 18th hole to claim a vital point for Europe against Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho at the Solheim Cup

Ireland's Leona Maguire, with a fine Solheim Cup record through her two prior appearances, was left out for both Saturday sessions, after losing 6&4 alongside Hall in the Friday fourballs.

Pettersen explained: "It's always hard to see great, great players miss out, but we have to play the ones that are really playing well this week.

"Leona is going to be 100 per cent tomorrow. She is all about the team, she's a great team-mate and she understands. But she is allowed to be disappointed."

Who will win the 2024 Solheim Cup? Watch live throughout the weekend on Sky Sports! Live coverage continues on Sunday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the Solheim Cup and more with NOW.