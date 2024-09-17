Gareth Bale, Andy Murray, Tom Holland golf handicaps revealed ahead of Wentworth celebrity Pro-Am at BMW PGA Championship

The worlds of sport and showbiz collide again this week with the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am, with a star-studded line-up confirmed to tee it up at Wentworth.

Ryder Cup stars Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre and Matt Fitzpatrick feature in one of the biggest events on the DP World Tour schedule, where the day before the tournament sees names from outside the golfing world also tackle the West Course.

McIlroy is the highest-ranked golfer in this year's tournament and has former Real Madrid and Tottenham star Gareth Bale as one of his amateur partners, with the Welshman a scratch golfer who has previously impressed in Pro-Am events.

Joining them in that group will be former England international Stuart Broad, who plays off 6.4, with the recently retired fast bowler one of a strong cricketing contingent in golf action on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes and England's record Test-wicket taker James Anderson also feature, along with current international Ollie Pope - at the same time Surrey chase County Championship victory - and former international Kevin Pietersen.

Recently retired tennis great Andy Murray will make his debut in the Pro-Am alongside fellow Scot MacIntyre, with Anderson and Anton du Beke - who previously partnered Murray's mum Judy in Strictly Come Dancing - completing that fourball.

Hollywood actor Tom Holland, the star of Spider-Man and a 2.9 handicap, returns for a third appearance alongside his twin siblings Harry and Sam, with Fleetwood the professional in that group.

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler are among the other notable names from the footballing world involved, with Troy Deeney and Ben Foster in the same group as Pietersen in the afternoon line-up.

England rugby union captain Jamie George and fellow international Ben Earl feature, along with former St Helens rugby league star Jon Wilkin, with comedian Michael McIntyre, TV presenter Dan Walker and Olympic swimming medallist James Guy also playing.

Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and former world champion boxer Tony Bellew will reunite again, having been the top two finishers in last year's edition of 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', while the full line-up for Wednesday's celebrity Pro-Am can be found here.

Selected celebrity handicaps (as listed for BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am):

James Anderson 1.8

Gareth Bale scratch

Tony Bellew 18

Stuart Broad 6.4

Troy Deeney 12

Anton du Beke 1

Ben Earl 5

Ben Foster 8

Robbie Fowler 7.2

Jamie George 9.8

Tom Holland 2.9

Andy Murray 7

Michael McIntyre 18

Jordan Pickford 9.9

Kevin Pietersen 2

Ollie Pope 1

Ben Stokes 3.6

Sam Thompson 21

Dan Walker +1.2

Jon Wilkin 8.8

