LPGA Tour: Nelly Korda, Leona Maguire start strongly in first event since Solheim Cup as Ashleigh Buhai leads

Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire marked their first LPGA Tour starts since the Solheim Cup by getting within two strokes of the lead after the opening round of the Kroger Queen City Championship.

The pair were among 11 players who competed in the Solheim Cup last week in action at TPC River's Bend in Ohio, with both carding opening-round 67s to stay in touch with early leader Ashleigh Buhai.

Buhai mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey to card a seven-under 65 and hold a one-shot lead over Jeeno Thitikul and Yan Liu, with Korda and Maguire in a group of eight players tied-fourth that also includes AIG Women's Open champion Lydia Ko.

Korda won three of her four matches in Team USA's 15.5-12.5 success over Europe last week, their first Solheim Cup win in seven years, with the world No 1 shrugging off fatigue to make a bogey-free start to her bid for a seventh LPGA Tour title of the season.

"Everyone that played last week is going to be tired," Korda said. "I'm just trying to take it one step at a time, know that my energy levels aren't the greatest, but I'm still motivated.

"There is just no greater feeling than minimising your mistakes, or making no mistakes. Whenever you get to play a bogey-free round I feel like it motivates you, and hopefully I can take that energy into the next three days."

Maguire only played two matches last week, having played all five matches in her previous two appearances, although used that frustration as motivation for a strong start.

Image: Leona Maguire was left out of both sessions on day two of the Solheim Cup

"Trying to be a bit kinder to myself and enjoy my golf a little bit more," Maguire said. "Last couple of Solheims I've played five matches; been exhausted after the Solheim, so nice to be a little bit fresher this time round."

Linn Grant started with a three-under 69, while European team-mates Charley Hull, Albane Valenzuela and Madelene Sagstrom opened with two-under 70s, with Lexi Thompson in the group on one under.

Rose Zhang went 4-0 in her matches at the Solheim Cup but finished with three straight bogeys for a 73, while Esther Henseleit - one of two rookies in the European team last week - opened with a two-over 74.

