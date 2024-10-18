Andalucia Masters: Jorge Campillo holds four-shot lead at midway point with Jon Rahm tied for sixth

Jorge Campillo holds a four-shot lead at the midway point of the Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, with Jon Rahm back in contention on home soil.

Last month, Rahm appealed against his outstanding fines for defecting to LIV Golf in order to be allowed to contest DP World Tour events, so entered the Open de Espana, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Andalucia Masters.

In order to remain eligible for next year's Ryder Cup in New York, live on Sky Sports, Rahm has to play in four DP World Tour events this season - the Olympics counting as one.

His participation at the Andalucia Masters this week is his fourth DP World Tour event this season, and he made moves from joint 39th on Thursday to being tied for sixth on eight under.

Home favourite Campillo holds a four-shot lead after keeping the bogeys off his card for the second day in a row with a stunning 65.

Starting the day two shots off the lead following his opening 64, Campillo took over at the top after just two holes on Friday courtesy of a hole-out eagle from the 11th fairway. He never looked back, adding five birdies to reach 15 under and take a commanding lead into the weekend.

England's Dan Brown was Campillo's nearest challenger at 11 under after following up his first-round 63 with a 70 in round two.

Rahm will be one to watch over the weekend after shooting a second-round 66 to sit in a tie for sixth on eight under.

Campillo is a three-time DP World Tour winner but none of his previous victories have come in Europe and he is hoping to change that this week.

Speaking from the commentary box after finishing his round, Campillo said: "It would be nice. I have never won in Europe, always in Africa or Asia. Yeah, it would be great, definitely.

"Still a lot to go but it would be nice to win in your home country."

On his fine start, Campillo added: "I made a good putt on 10 to save par and then the eagle on 11 was a great way to set the tone.

"It was a tough pitch shot but that's the best part of my game. I hit it perfectly and it went in the hole, which was nice."

