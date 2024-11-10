Rory McIlroy strengthens Race to Dubai lead as Paul Waring wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Paul Waring held off a host of challengers including Rory McIlroy to claim the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title at Yas Links.

England's Waring claimed his first title in six years, finishing two shots clear of Tyrrell Hatton after the world No 21 carded a 64 to put the pressure right on his compatriot.

McIlroy also shot 64 for an eight-under par final round, to sit one shot behind Waring as the Englishman finished.

Waring strode clear of his rivals setting a course record in the second round, while McIlroy made late mistakes on both Friday and Saturday to negate his chances of tasting victory this weekend.

On Sunday, though, there was no such drop in focus as McIlroy's sizzling day included an incredible 53-foot putt for birdie.

Image: Paul Waring closed out the biggest win of his career

Hatton made a birdie on the last to tie with Waring atop the leaderboard on 22-under par, with the overnight leader coming down 16.

Fellow Englishman Matt Wallace almost joined them, as he charged to a 63 following an exquisite final day's play, and had his chip not rattled off the pin, he would also have tied the lead.

It mattered not in terms of where the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tournament crown went though, as Waring produced a mammoth putt on the 17th to move to 23-under par, one shot clear of Hatton and a mistake-free 18th - where he finished with a sumptuous birdie to end the tournament on 24-under par - meant the 39-year-old claimed the spoils on the Yas Links for a first DP World Tour victory since the 2018 Nordea Masters.

"It just means so much," Waring said. "There's so many other things that come with that win. To actually keep control of myself in the way I did today, I'm really proud of myself. I'm a bit taken aback right now.

"I'll be honest, my legs were shaking a little bit over that last putt. I know I had two for it but, still, I just wanted to try and make sure nothing else could happen. Obviously great to roll that one in on the last as well."

It was a career-defining week for Waring, as he set a new 36-hole record for the DP World Tour and also launched himself to fifth in the Race to Dubai standings - meaning a PGA Tour card is pretty much a certainty for him.

Waring added: "I felt like my golf game has been in a really good place over the last year, I just haven't put it all together. Then, this week arrives, and what a week for it actually all to click together. Putted nicely, approach play was great, great off the tee... nice to put it all together and get a tournament like this."

Image: McIlroy is in a very strong position after the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Meanwhile, McIlroy strengthened his hold on top spot in the Race to Dubai, with Thriston Lawrence who sits second in the standings finishing a shot behind the Northern Irishman in Abu Dhabi, as the top 50 players now head to the traditional season-ending DP World Tour Championship, which takes place in Dubai from November 14-17.

