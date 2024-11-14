LPGA: Charley Hull leads at ANNIKA Championship as world No 1 Nelly Korda returns to action

England's Charley Hull made a superb start to the ANNIKA Championship at Pelican Golf Club in Florida.

The 28-year-old put together a very impressive opening round, carding a 64, to sit in first place in the clubhouse at six-under par.

Hull will be looking to build on her first victory in over two years at the Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh earlier this month.

Jiwon Jeon shares the clubhouse lead, as the South Korean targets her first career victory and just a second top-10 finish.

World No 1 Nelly Korda is making her first appearance in two months at the event, after suffering a neck injury, and sits in a group perched two shots back, including two-time major winner Minjee Lee.

More to follow...

