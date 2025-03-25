Ryder Cup qualification 2025: Latest standings, points for Team USA and Team Europe ahead of Bethpage Black
Latest Ryder Cup qualification standings including Team USA rankings and how Team Europe's qualifying works; 2025 Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28, exclusively live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 25 March 2025 16:45, UK
Following plenty of early-season European success on the PGA Tour, we take a closer look at how Team Europe is shaping up for this year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black...
Luke Donald returns as Ryder Cup captain for the biennial contest, where he will be looking to lead Europe to back-to-back victories and a first success on American soil since featuring as a player in the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah'.
Europe won 16.5-11.5 in Rome in 2023 under Donald's leadership but face a tough challenge and a boisterous New York crowd against Keegan Bradley's team, who will want a repeat of their record-breaking 19-9 success when the competition was last on American soil.
- When is the 2025 Ryder Cup? All you need to know 🔍
- Ryder Cup 2025: Latest headlines and video 📰
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
The qualification campaigns are already under way for both teams and run until August, ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup taking place from September 26-28 and being exclusively live on Sky Sports.
Rory McIlroy has already won twice in 2025, following his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am success by claiming a play-off victory at The Players, while Sepp Straka, Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland have all secured PGA Tour titles this season.
Here are the latest qualification standings for both Team Europe and Team USA, along with how players can earn points and move up the rankings over the coming months…
Team Europe Ryder Cup standings - how do players qualify?
Europe only has one Ryder Cup Points List this time around, whereas previous campaigns saw players secure spots via the World Points List - based on Official World Golf Ranking points accrued - and a European Points List that was based on Race to Dubai Ranking points won.
Players must be DP World Tour members to be eligible to represent Team Europe, with the year-long qualification campaign starting last summer at the Betfred British Masters and concluding at the same event from August 21-24.
Only points from DP World Tour events were available during 2024, with a total of 1,500 points available at the 'Back 9' events and 1,000 points in the 'Global Series' tournaments, with points also up for grabs on the PGA Tour during the 2025 season.
Major tournaments have 5,000 points available and the PGA Tour's Signature Events offer 3,000, along with The Players and first FedExCup Playoff, while regular PGA Tour events and DP World Tour Rolex Series tournaments have 2,000 points on offer.
No points will be allocated to any events scheduled against Rolex Series events, other than the ISCO Championship on the PGA Tour, with the top six players on the list at the end of the qualification campaign then being joined by six captain's picks to complete Donald's team.
Team USA Ryder Cup standings - how do players qualify?
American players had the opportunity to earn points at The Players and all four majors in 2024, with one point also given for every $1,000 earned at The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open.
The same number of points will be on offer at regular PGA Tour events in 2025 until the BMW Championship from August 14-17, with players getting 1.5 points for every $1,000 earned in the majors this year.
The top six eligible players from the Ryder Cup Points list after the BMW Championship will make the team, with Bradley then announcing his six captain's picks the week after the season-ending Tour Championship.
The PGA of America has confirmed that LIV Golf League players will be eligible to represent Team USA in the Ryder Cup, with the Saudi-funded circuit added to the list of "approved tours" but not offering qualification points.
How can I watch the next Ryder Cup?
Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the Ryder Cup, with all three days of the 2025 competition exclusively live. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland