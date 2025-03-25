Ryder Cup qualification 2025: Latest standings, points for Team USA and Team Europe ahead of Bethpage Black

Following plenty of early-season European success on the PGA Tour, we take a closer look at how Team Europe is shaping up for this year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black...

Luke Donald returns as Ryder Cup captain for the biennial contest, where he will be looking to lead Europe to back-to-back victories and a first success on American soil since featuring as a player in the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah'.

Europe won 16.5-11.5 in Rome in 2023 under Donald's leadership but face a tough challenge and a boisterous New York crowd against Keegan Bradley's team, who will want a repeat of their record-breaking 19-9 success when the competition was last on American soil.

Image: Keegan Bradley will look to reclaim the trophy for Team USA, while Luke Donald captains Team Europe again

The qualification campaigns are already under way for both teams and run until August, ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup taking place from September 26-28 and being exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Rory McIlroy has already won twice in 2025, following his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am success by claiming a play-off victory at The Players, while Sepp Straka, Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland have all secured PGA Tour titles this season.

Here are the latest qualification standings for both Team Europe and Team USA, along with how players can earn points and move up the rankings over the coming months…

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir heads to New York to find out what awaits Team Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup

Team Europe Ryder Cup standings - how do players qualify?

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Europe only has one Ryder Cup Points List this time around, whereas previous campaigns saw players secure spots via the World Points List - based on Official World Golf Ranking points accrued - and a European Points List that was based on Race to Dubai Ranking points won.

Players must be DP World Tour members to be eligible to represent Team Europe, with the year-long qualification campaign starting last summer at the Betfred British Masters and concluding at the same event from August 21-24.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Donald reflects on how he guided Team Europe to Ryder Cup success in Rome

Only points from DP World Tour events were available during 2024, with a total of 1,500 points available at the 'Back 9' events and 1,000 points in the 'Global Series' tournaments, with points also up for grabs on the PGA Tour during the 2025 season.

Major tournaments have 5,000 points available and the PGA Tour's Signature Events offer 3,000, along with The Players and first FedExCup Playoff, while regular PGA Tour events and DP World Tour Rolex Series tournaments have 2,000 points on offer.

No points will be allocated to any events scheduled against Rolex Series events, other than the ISCO Championship on the PGA Tour, with the top six players on the list at the end of the qualification campaign then being joined by six captain's picks to complete Donald's team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Rose speaks to Sky Sports' Jamie Weir about how he would like to see LIV golfers Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton on the 2025 Ryder Cup team

Team USA Ryder Cup standings - how do players qualify?

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

American players had the opportunity to earn points at The Players and all four majors in 2024, with one point also given for every $1,000 earned at The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open.

The same number of points will be on offer at regular PGA Tour events in 2025 until the BMW Championship from August 14-17, with players getting 1.5 points for every $1,000 earned in the majors this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best golf shots from the 2024 majors, featuring Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau

The top six eligible players from the Ryder Cup Points list after the BMW Championship will make the team, with Bradley then announcing his six captain's picks the week after the season-ending Tour Championship.

The PGA of America has confirmed that LIV Golf League players will be eligible to represent Team USA in the Ryder Cup, with the Saudi-funded circuit added to the list of "approved tours" but not offering qualification points.

How can I watch the next Ryder Cup?

Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the Ryder Cup, with all three days of the 2025 competition exclusively live. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.