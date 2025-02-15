 Skip to content

TGL: Tiger Woods to play for first time since his mother Kultida's death when he starts for Jupiter Links Golf Club on Tuesday

Tiger Woods had initially planned to return for The Genesis Invitational in San Diego, but bowed out on Monday, saying: "I'm just not ready", following his mother's death on February 4; he will instead return for Jupiter Links Golf Club as they face New York Golf Club in the TGL on Tuesday

Saturday 15 February 2025 18:57, UK

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club waves to fans as he is introduced at the start of a match of the TMRW Golf League (TGL) against Boston Common Golf, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Image: Tiger Woods will play in the TGL for first time since mother's death

Tiger Woods is expected to return to action on Tuesday for a TGL match, marking his first appearance since his mother's death on February 4.

Woods, who expressed his "heartfelt sadness" when announcing Kultida's passing, had initially planned to return for this week's Genesis Invitational in San Diego, but bowed out on Monday.

In a post on X, Woods said: "I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss."

Tiger Woods' mother Kultida has died at the age of 78
Image: Woods' mother Kultida died at the age of 78 earlier in February
The 15-time PGA major champion is now set to play for his Jupiter Links Golf Club as they face New York Golf Club, Woods listed as part of the line-up in a TGL social media post on Saturday.

Woods' mother was in attendance at her son's last TGL match, when Jupiter Links GC came up with a 4-3 overtime victory over co-owner Rory McIlroy's Boston Commons Golf on January 27.

Highlights from the TGL as Los Angeles Golf Club, featuring Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala defeated Jupiter Links Golf Club, made up of Woods, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner

While Woods has played in the TGL this year, he has not competed in an official PGA Tour event since The Open last July.

He played in the exhibition PNC Championship in December with his son Charlie.

Charlie Woods made a hole-in-one in front of his dad Tiger at the PNC Championship

What's next in the TGL?

All times UK and Ireland

The TGL will host its first triple-header on Monday, February 17 - Presidents' Day in the USA - live on Sky Sports Golf.

Los Angeles Golf Club are straight back in action against Atlanta Drive GC (6pm), who then return for the second match of the night at 9pm against The Bay Golf Club.

McIlroy's Boston Common (12am, Tuesday) will then bid for their first win of the tournament against The Bay.

With all six TGL teams in action in the same week for the first time, the early hours of Wednesday February 19 (12am) will then see Woods' Jupiter Links take on New York.

