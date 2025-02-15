TGL: Tiger Woods to play for first time since his mother Kultida's death when he starts for Jupiter Links Golf Club on Tuesday

Tiger Woods is expected to return to action on Tuesday for a TGL match, marking his first appearance since his mother's death on February 4.

Woods, who expressed his "heartfelt sadness" when announcing Kultida's passing, had initially planned to return for this week's Genesis Invitational in San Diego, but bowed out on Monday.

In a post on X, Woods said: "I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss."

Image: Woods' mother Kultida died at the age of 78 earlier in February

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 15-time PGA major champion is now set to play for his Jupiter Links Golf Club as they face New York Golf Club, Woods listed as part of the line-up in a TGL social media post on Saturday.

Woods' mother was in attendance at her son's last TGL match, when Jupiter Links GC came up with a 4-3 overtime victory over co-owner Rory McIlroy's Boston Commons Golf on January 27.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the TGL as Los Angeles Golf Club, featuring Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala defeated Jupiter Links Golf Club, made up of Woods, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner

While Woods has played in the TGL this year, he has not competed in an official PGA Tour event since The Open last July.

He played in the exhibition PNC Championship in December with his son Charlie.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charlie Woods made a hole-in-one in front of his dad Tiger at the PNC Championship

All times UK and Ireland

The TGL will host its first triple-header on Monday, February 17 - Presidents' Day in the USA - live on Sky Sports Golf.

Los Angeles Golf Club are straight back in action against Atlanta Drive GC (6pm), who then return for the second match of the night at 9pm against The Bay Golf Club.

McIlroy's Boston Common (12am, Tuesday) will then bid for their first win of the tournament against The Bay.

With all six TGL teams in action in the same week for the first time, the early hours of Wednesday February 19 (12am) will then see Woods' Jupiter Links take on New York.

Watch every match of the 2025 and 2026 seasons exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream the PGA Tour, majors and more with no contract on NOW.