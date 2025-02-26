TGL: Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC team suffer defeat to league-leading The Bay

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC team had no answer for The Bay Golf Club's Min Woo Lee as they became the first team in TGL history to land two eagles in the same round.

Woods skipped the event for the first time this season but his Jupiter team has work to do over the next two weeks if they are to make the play-offs next month, as the The Bay built a big lead in triples on the way to a 6-3 victory in a match that was clinched after 13 holes in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Woods, who was on site on Tuesday, didn't participate with his PGA Tour tour season debut pushed back following the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, earlier this month aged 80.

Kevin Kisner, Tom Kim and Max Homa represented Jupiter Links (1-3-1), while The Bay (4-0), having already had qualified for the play-offs, were represented by Lee, Wyndham Clark and Shane Lowry.

"Obviously the first thing you want to do is come in here and get off to a good start, get into the play-offs and give yourself a chance to win this thing," said Lowry. "But we came here tonight, and we really wanted to win and keep our winning streak going.

"You want to finish as high up as you can to get the best seed possible. I thought we did a great job tonight."

Lee, dubbed 'Dr Chip-inski', chipped in from just under 25 feet on the sixth hole to put The Bay up 2-1, becoming the first golfer in TGL history to drain two chips in one season.

Two holes later, Lee had a chance to win another hole with a chip, but the ball hit the hole and popped out. His first effort made him the first TGL player with two off-the-green hole-outs.

Jupiter Links then tested Lee before his next approach shot, throwing a hammer to double the points on the hole.

Following a timeout, Lee's brilliant shot led to The Bay throwing a hammer, making the hole worth three points.

Lowry delivered with the 6-foot eagle putt to put The Bay up 5-1 going into singles matches - that was one of two eagles for The Bay, a first in TGL history.

Lee's run of success ended in the opening singles match, with Kim taking the hole when The Bay declined the hammer.

Kisner defeated Lowry to give Jupiter Links a potentially valuable point that could help if a tiebreaker were to determine the league's final play-off spot.

Clark then won the last hole against Homa, who was competing for the first time since the opening match.

The Bay, LAGC, and Atlanta Drive GC have secured play-off spots already.

The remaining playoff berth will go to one of New York Golf Club, Boston Common Golf, or Jupiter Links, who has two points on the season.

"If it's must-win, you've got to win," Homa said about Jupiter Links' match next week against Atlanta Drive. "It was fun to at least come out here and see that we could hole some putts and make some birdies and do some good things out there.

"It sucks to take an L, but at the same time, at least on my end, I know these guys all have a win under their belt. We do get another shot at it next week with some golf momentum."

What's next? ⛳

The final round of regular season TGL fixtures takes place next week, with The Bay facing Los Angeles (Monday 8pm), New York Golf Club playing Boston Common Golf (Tuesday 12am) and Jupiter Links taking on Atlanta Drive (Wednesday 12am).

The top four in the season-long standings progress to the semi-finals, held the week beginning March 17, with every match of the 2025 and 2026 seasons exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf.