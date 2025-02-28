Rose Ladies Series returns in 2025: Dates, venues, schedule as Justin Rose and wife Kate continue to support women's golf

Justin Rose and wife Kate have continued their support of women’s golf by confirming the return of the Rose Ladies Series in 2025, with a new five-event schedule.

The Rose Ladies Series was initially created in 2020 to provide playing opportunities during golf's coronavirus-enforced shutdown but has since become an annual part of the women's calendar, with this year's event marking the sixth edition.

All tournaments provide playing opportunities for professionals and amateurs to compete in the UK, ahead of the Ladies European Tour events in Europe and the LET Access Series season.

The 2025 Rose Ladies Series schedule features five one-day events across a two-week period in April and May, with each tournament offering a £10,000 prize to the winner.

"We are delighted to be heading into our sixth year of the Rose Ladies Series," Kate and Justin Rose said. "We would like to thank all our sponsors and the venues for their support.

"It is great to work with partners that share our beliefs and values. Partners that, like us, want to make a difference, give women's golf professionals more playing opportunities and the exposure they deserve."

The Series starts at West Lancashire Golf Club on Monday April 28 before heading to Southport & Ainsdale Golf Club on April 30, with Formby Ladies Golf Club hosting an event on May 2.

The second week sees St George's Hill Golf Club in Surrey host a Rose Ladies Series event for the first time on May 6, before The Buckinghamshire - which last hosted an event in 2021 - completes the schedule on May 9.

Players can register to enter Rose Ladies Series events via their website, while highlights from every event will be shown - as per previous seasons - on Sky Sports Golf.

Who has impressed before in the Rose Ladies Series?

Gemma Dryburgh, Georgia Hall and Charley Hull were among the players to win events during the inaugural season, with the campaign such a success that it returned with more events and larger prize purses in 2021.

Image: Charley Hull won the Rose Ladies Series Order of Merit during the 2020 season

The expanded schedule meant players could still tee it up during gaps in the LET campaign, still hampered by travel restrictions, while a run of five events a year later allowed golfers to prepare for their busy 2022 seasons.

There have been five events in each of the past wo years, offering tournaments for some of the brightest British talent in the women's game, with Cara Gainer - a winner on the Ladies European Tour this season - among last year's winners on the Rose Ladies Series.

