Rose Ladies Series: Schedule, results, highlights, leaderboards, reports and Sky Sports coverage

Lily May Humphreys was among the winners on the Rose Ladies Series in 2023

Who impressed during the Rose Ladies Series in 2023? We take a look back at the results and highlights from all five events and tournaments from previous years...

The Series was initially launched during the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with seven tournaments and a three-day final created to give players the chance to compete during the Ladies European Tour's coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

Gemma Dryburgh, Georgia Hall and Charley Hull were among the players to win events during the inaugural season, with the campaign such a success that it returned with more events and larger prize purses in 2021.

The expanded schedule meant players could still tee it up during gaps in the LET campaign, still hampered by travel restrictions, while a run of five events a year later allowed golfers to prepare for their busy 2022 seasons and offered playing opportunities to some of the brightest British talent in the women's game.

The Roses extended their support to women's golf with the launch of the Rose Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour's Access Series later that year, which returns in 2023, while five one-day tournaments across England have featured on the 2023 Rose Ladies Series schedule across April and May.

Gabriella Cowley posted a two-under 70 in wet and windy conditions to claim a one-shot victory and fifth Rose Ladies Series success at West Lancs, while Laura Beveridge secured a dramatic play-off win at Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club.

Lily May Humphreys followed on from her breakthrough Ladies European Tour success the previous month by cruising to an impressive four-stroke victory and first Rose Ladies Series title at Wentworth (East), carding a bogey-free 67 in a brilliant display.

Liz Young enjoyed more Rose Ladies Series glory at Bearwood Lakes, before Hannah McCook became the third Scottish winner of the Rose Ladies Series campaign by claiming a dramatic play-off win in the season finale at The Grove.

2023 results

April 11 - West Lancashire Golf Club

Winner: Gabriella Cowley | Leaderboard | Highlights

April 13 - Southport & Ainsdale

Winner: Laura Beveridge | Leaderboard | Highlights

April 20 - Wentworth (East Course)

Winner: Lily May Humphreys | Leaderboard | Highlights

April 25: Bearwood Lakes

Winner: Liz Young | Leaderboard | Highlights

May 2 - The Grove

Winner: Hannah McCook | Leaderboard | Highlights

2022 results

April 5 - West Lancashire Golf Club

Winner: Lauren Horsford | Leaderboard | Highlights

April 14 - Sunningdale Golf Club (New)

Winner: Georgina Blackman | Leaderboard | Highlights

April 20 - Brokenhurst Manor

Winner: Hayley Davis | Leaderboard | Highlights

April 25 - Walton Heath (new)

Winner: Rachel Gourley | Leaderboard | Highlights

April 28 - Bearwood Lakes

Winner: Hayley Davis | Leaderboard | Highlights

2021 results

April 29 - West Lancashire Golf Club

Winner: Gabriella Cowley | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

May 6 - Woburn

Winner: Liz Young | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

May 13 - Brokenhurst Manor

Winner: Becky Brewerton | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

May 21 - The Berkshire

Winner - Gabriella Cowley | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

August 2 - Hillside

Winner - Gemma Clews | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

August 3 - Royal Birkdale

Winner - Jae Bowers | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

August 5 - JCB Country Club

Winner - Gemma Dryburgh | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

August 7 - Scotscraig

Winner - Caroline Inglis | Leaderboard | Highlights

September 20 - North Hants

Winner - Liz Young | Leaderboard | Highlights

September 23 - The Buckinghamshire

Winner - Gabriella Cowley | Leaderboard | Highlights

September 25 - Bearwood Lakes

Winner - Chloe Williams | Leaderboard | Highlights

2020 results

June 18 - Brokenhurst Manor

Winner - Charley Hull | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

June 25 - Moor Park

Winner - Meghan MacLaren | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

July 2 - The Buckinghamshire

Winner - Gemma Dryburgh | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

July 9 - Royal St George's

Winner - Gemma Dryburgh | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

July 16 - JCB Country Club

Winner - Gabriella Cowley | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

July 23 - Bearwood Lakes Golf Club

Winner - Georgia Hall | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

July 30 - The Shire London

Winner - Georgia Hall | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

August 5-7 - Grand Final - North Hants Golf Club, The Berkshire and Wentworth

Winner - Alice Hewson | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

