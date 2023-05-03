Rose Ladies Series: Schedule, results, highlights, leaderboards, reports and Sky Sports coverage
Who impressed during the Rose Ladies Series in 2023? We take a look back at the results and highlights from all five events and tournaments from previous years...
The Series was initially launched during the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with seven tournaments and a three-day final created to give players the chance to compete during the Ladies European Tour's coronavirus-enforced shutdown.
Gemma Dryburgh, Georgia Hall and Charley Hull were among the players to win events during the inaugural season, with the campaign such a success that it returned with more events and larger prize purses in 2021.
The expanded schedule meant players could still tee it up during gaps in the LET campaign, still hampered by travel restrictions, while a run of five events a year later allowed golfers to prepare for their busy 2022 seasons and offered playing opportunities to some of the brightest British talent in the women's game.
The Roses extended their support to women's golf with the launch of the Rose Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour's Access Series later that year, which returns in 2023, while five one-day tournaments across England have featured on the 2023 Rose Ladies Series schedule across April and May.
Gabriella Cowley posted a two-under 70 in wet and windy conditions to claim a one-shot victory and fifth Rose Ladies Series success at West Lancs, while Laura Beveridge secured a dramatic play-off win at Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club.
Lily May Humphreys followed on from her breakthrough Ladies European Tour success the previous month by cruising to an impressive four-stroke victory and first Rose Ladies Series title at Wentworth (East), carding a bogey-free 67 in a brilliant display.
Liz Young enjoyed more Rose Ladies Series glory at Bearwood Lakes, before Hannah McCook became the third Scottish winner of the Rose Ladies Series campaign by claiming a dramatic play-off win in the season finale at The Grove.
2023 results
April 11 - West Lancashire Golf Club
Winner: Gabriella Cowley | Leaderboard | Highlights
April 13 - Southport & Ainsdale
Winner: Laura Beveridge | Leaderboard | Highlights
April 20 - Wentworth (East Course)
Winner: Lily May Humphreys | Leaderboard | Highlights
April 25: Bearwood Lakes
Winner: Liz Young | Leaderboard | Highlights
May 2 - The Grove
Winner: Hannah McCook | Leaderboard | Highlights
2022 results
April 5 - West Lancashire Golf Club
Winner: Lauren Horsford | Leaderboard | Highlights
April 14 - Sunningdale Golf Club (New)
Winner: Georgina Blackman | Leaderboard | Highlights
April 20 - Brokenhurst Manor
Winner: Hayley Davis | Leaderboard | Highlights
April 25 - Walton Heath (new)
Winner: Rachel Gourley | Leaderboard | Highlights
April 28 - Bearwood Lakes
Winner: Hayley Davis | Leaderboard | Highlights
2021 results
April 29 - West Lancashire Golf Club
Winner: Gabriella Cowley | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
May 6 - Woburn
Winner: Liz Young | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
May 13 - Brokenhurst Manor
Winner: Becky Brewerton | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
May 21 - The Berkshire
Winner - Gabriella Cowley | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
August 2 - Hillside
Winner - Gemma Clews | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
August 3 - Royal Birkdale
Winner - Jae Bowers | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
August 5 - JCB Country Club
Winner - Gemma Dryburgh | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
August 7 - Scotscraig
Winner - Caroline Inglis | Leaderboard | Highlights
September 20 - North Hants
Winner - Liz Young | Leaderboard | Highlights
September 23 - The Buckinghamshire
Winner - Gabriella Cowley | Leaderboard | Highlights
September 25 - Bearwood Lakes
Winner - Chloe Williams | Leaderboard | Highlights
2020 results
June 18 - Brokenhurst Manor
Winner - Charley Hull | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
June 25 - Moor Park
Winner - Meghan MacLaren | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
July 2 - The Buckinghamshire
Winner - Gemma Dryburgh | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
July 9 - Royal St George's
Winner - Gemma Dryburgh | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
July 16 - JCB Country Club
Winner - Gabriella Cowley | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
July 23 - Bearwood Lakes Golf Club
Winner - Georgia Hall | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
July 30 - The Shire London
Winner - Georgia Hall | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
August 5-7 - Grand Final - North Hants Golf Club, The Berkshire and Wentworth
Winner - Alice Hewson | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
