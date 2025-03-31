PGA Tour: Min Woo Lee earns praise from sister Minjee Lee and Justin Bieber after 'the Chef' wins Houston Open title

As Min Woo Lee closed in on a breakthrough PGA Tour title and career-changing success at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, there were few following his progress more than his major-winning sister.

Minjee Lee has previously been seen watching her brother in person at events across the globe, although the two-time major champion had to settle for an in-flight TV screen to nervously cheer him on to victory.

Min Woo took a four-shot lead into the final day but needed a two-putt par on his final hole to finish one ahead of Gary Woodland and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, with the pair now the third brother-sister duo in history to win on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour.

Minjee - a 10-time LPGA Tour winner - documented watching her brother via her Instagram story, where she described "jumping out of her plane seat" after the winning putt, while Min Woo called her and his parents immediately after closing out victory.

Image: Minjee Lee reacting to Min Woo Lee's final-round progress on social media

Min Woo still trails his sister's worldwide victories and stellar CV but believes he could claim sibling bragging rights in a head-to-head contest, while his breakthrough win has enhanced his status as a fans' favourite in the sport.

"I think if we play from the same tees I'll smoke her because I hit it very far, but if she played from her tees and I played from mine, it would be pretty close," Min Woo told reporters after his win.

"I think she's got the long putter in now so she can putt and she's doing really good over the last couple months putting. Over the long run I think she might beat me. She's a robot.

Image: Min Woo Lee and Minjee Lee both represented Australia at the Paris Olympics last summer

"She probably would have hit 19 fairways out of 18 fairways because she's a robot. She's very straightforward and she controls the ball so well. Over time she'll probably win, but if there was a little short sprint I might win."

Minjee has started her LPGA Tour season with three top-11 finishes in four starts, including a runner-up at the Blue Bay LPGA, although currently remains without a win since 2023.

"It's very cool to have a sister that's really good at golf, and she's going to win soon, too," Min Woo added.

How Lee survived late scare to claim victory

Lee appeared in full control through most of the final round, despite scrambling a par at the eighth after hitting a tee shot into a bush and taking a drop, with the Australian still three clear with three to play.

Course record-equalling 62s from Sami Valimaki and Woodland moved the chasing pack closer to Lee, while Rory McIlroy charged with a final-round 64 and Scheffler loomed after four consecutive birdies on his back nine.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy believes his performance improved as the week went on at the Houston Open and says it was a good opportunity to prepare for the coming Masters

Lee blew the tournament wide open when he sliced his tee shot into the water at the par-five 16th and had to hit his third from the tee, with a two-putt bogey from 40 feet limiting the damage to a bogey but cutting the lead to one.

Woodland - who played his last four holes in four under - set the clubhouse target at 19 under and went to the range to prepare for a potential play-off, while Scheffler watched on from the scorer's area as Lee secured the final-hole par required for victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the moment Min Woo Lee secured his maiden title at the Houston Open, signing off with a par and celebrating in style

"To be honest, I played unbelievable up until that bogey," Lee told Golf Channel. "Obviously Scottie is a wonderful golfer and he keeps you on your toes. This is my first time kind of being in front and trying to hold a lead.

"I'm glad I obviously got it done, but man, I'm very exhausted. It was a lot of mental grind and I'm so proud of how I handled myself."

Scheffler laughs at Min Woo's winning moment

Lee has developed "The Chef" as a nickname in recent seasons, a reference to his viral catchphrase "let him cook" - associated with Call of Duty - that he used frequently on social media, even wearing a chef's hat after winning the 2023 Australian PGA Championship.

His following in golf has grown ever since but his profile outside the game continues to rise, with Justin Bieber posting to his 294 million followers on Instagram on Sunday to congratulate the Australian on his success.

Image: Min Woo Lee is up to world No 22 after his Houston Open victory

Lee had started celebrating his victory as soon as he lagged his outside birdie putt to within inches of the cup on the 18th hole, repeatedly clenching his fists in celebration before putting his arm around caddie Brian "Bo" Martin.

Scheffler laughed, watching on as Lee stood and pretended to use the AimPoint effort to read his par-save putt, milking his winning moment before tapping in from a few inches for victory.

More success to come from 'the Chef"?

Lee's victory lifts him inside the world's top 25 for the first time and to a career-high of world No 22, while the win jumps him to 16th in the FedExCup standings and secures his playing rights on the PGA Tour until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The 26-year-old has made a consistency start to his major career, with top-25 finishes in half of his 12 appearances over the past three seasons, but can "The Chef" cook up a major breakthrough over the coming months?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Could Rory McIlroy complete the Grand Slam at The Masters this year? Watch all the action from April 10-13 live on Sky Sports Golf

"I've been playing a lot of good golf," Lee said. To get closer to the final top 30 [qualification for season-ending Tour Championship] - that's one of the goals that I had in mind.

"Winning a tournament was one of those goals and I'm happy to check that off. It was tough. I mean, props to the guys that win week in, week out. I mean, it is very hard even though a four-shot lead is not safe, it is tough.

"Yeah, let's keep doing it [winning]!"

Watch Min Woo Lee in action throughout the season live on Sky Sports. Lee is next in action at The Masters - watch live from April 10-13 on Sky Sports Golf.