The Masters 2025: Who needs Valero Texas Open win to earn last-minute major invite to Augusta National?

The field is almost set for the opening major of the year, but who needs a victory at the Valero Texas Open to secure the last invite on offer for The Masters?

The Texas Children's Houston Open marked the last chance for players to earn their spot via the Official Golf World Rankings, with the only way to qualify now being a PGA Tour victory at TPC San Antonio this week.

There are currently 96 players - as of March 31 - scheduled to tee it up at Augusta National, live from April 10-13, but who - if anyone - can add their name to the list by winning in Texas?

Genesis Invitational winner Ludvig Åberg is back in action for the first time since The Players and Patrick Cantlay looks to build on two top-five finishes this season, with over 20 players using the event as a final warm-up ahead of The Masters.

From former Ryder Cup winners and major contenders to past PGA Tour champions and in-form players, we take a closer look at some of those in the Texas field still trying to qualify for The Masters…

Fowler and Griffin among Texas hopefuls

Ben Griffin is the highest-ranked player not currently in The Masters, with a tied-18th finish at the Houston Open last week - won by Min Woo Lee - only enough to move him to world No 51.

"Thank you everyone for the kind messages after yesterday's round," Griffin posted on social media on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the media was a bit misleading about a top 28 qualifying me for The Masters.

"I played my best and moved to 51 in the OWGR, fractionally missing out. Off to week 13 in a row! Time to win in San Antonio!"

Three-time major runner-up Rickie Fowler was part of last year's Masters field but needs a win to return, having featured in 10 consecutive editions from 2010, with the six-time PGA Tour champion struggling for consistency on the PGA Tour this season.

Image: Rickie Fowler is without a PGA Tour victory since July 2023

Gary Woodland's five-year exemption for winning the 2019 US Open ended last year, meaning the American - who finished joint runner-up in Houston last week - faces missing a major for the first time since 2016.

Eric Cole has top-15 finishes in his last two starts but has dropped to world No 60, having been inside the top 40 last year, while Presidents Cup player Mackenzie Hughes is in danger of missing The Masters for a second successive season.

English pair Harry Hall and Matt Wallace have both won on the PGA Tour in recent seasons and need to repeat that to earn their spot at The Masters, with 2018 Ryder Cup winner Alex Noren and Ireland's Seamus Power also currently not holding an Augusta invite.

Former Europe Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is a sponsor's exemptions this week and could still secure a late spot, while 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari - who squandered a lead to Tiger Woods over the closing holes in 2019 - also needs a win.

Three of the last five winners of the Valero Texas Open have secured their invite to The Masters in the process, including Akshay Bhatia last season and JJ Spaun in 2022.

Teeing it up in Texas ahead of The Masters

As well as those still fighting for the final few spots at Augusta National, there are currently 27 players in the Valero Texas Open field who are already assured of their place at The Masters.

In among that list are: Ludvig Åberg, Daniel Berger, Akshay Bhatia, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Rafael Campos, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman, Tom Hoge, Max Homa, Zach Johnson, Tom Kim, Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire, Thriston Lawrence, Hideki Matsuyama, Denny McCarthy, Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston, Justin Rose, Adam Schenk, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young.

