The Masters 2025: How Rory McIlroy can tackle 'nemesis' Augusta National and secure major victory

Brandel Chamblee thinks Rory McIlroy has his best chance yet of winning The Masters but believes Augusta National is the “nemesis” that brings out the Northern Irishman’s worst golf.

McIlroy arrives in Georgia still searching for the elusive victory required to complete the career Grand Slam, having registered 21 top-10 finishes in majors since his 2014 PGA Championship success.

The world No 2 sits top of the FedExCup standings and with two PGA Tour victories already this year, following his season-opening win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a play-off success at The Players in March.

He revealed he watched The Devil Wears Prada - based on Lauren Weisberger's novel - the night before his Monday play-off win at TPC Sawgrass, with Chamblee using two of the main characters from that film to describe McIlroy's hopes at The Masters

"I would say Augusta National is the Miranda Priestly for Rory McIlroy playing as Andrea Sachs," Chamblee said in a pre-Masters media call for Golf Channel. "It is his nemesis. It brings out the worst golf in Rory annually that we see almost every year.

"It was his worst golf last year in majors, worst golf the year before. Two years before that, it was his worst golf. He annually underperforms there. He hits on average about 42 greens, and on average, the winner hits about 52 greens.

"There are things about that golf course that have been very problematic for him, but I will say him switching to a softer ball, I think, really does harken and give us greater hope for his success there because it's forcing him to get on top of it.

"There's a reason for the golf world to be excited about the possibility, and again, from a competitive standpoint, he's never gone into The Masters playing better or sharper from a competitive standpoint."

McIlroy the man to beat at Augusta?

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler has only finished outside the top-20 three times in the past 18 months but remains winless in 2025, having missed the start of the season through injury, while two-time major champion Xander Schauffele has also struggled for fitness.

"He's not going to catch Scheffler a little bit more off of his game than Scheffler is right now," Chamblee added. "Xander [Schauffele] is a little bit off of his game.

"There are things about Augusta National that don't quite fit Collin Morikawa. Ludvig Åberg is a little bit off of his game.

"You go down the list, and his closest competitors, the ones that are apt to give him his greatest challenge, you could all say are a little off their game - Rory has never been in a better spot going into the Masters.

"From a technical standpoint and a mental standpoint, this is Rory's."

Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods remain the only five players - since the inception of The Masters in 1934 - to complete the career Grand Slam, with McIlroy having another chance to join the exclusive group.

"Just one has done it [the Grand Slam] in the last 59 years - I would say that's a testament to the increasing level of competition," Chamblee said. "So, we can tip our caps to what Rory is trying to do. He's one of 12 players that has won three of the four legs of the modern career Grand Slam.

"There really haven't been that many players come very close. Arnold Palmer came close in '68 at the PGA [Championship], when he missed the putt. [Sam] Snead in 1949 at the US Open, when he bogeyed the 17th hole or the 71st hole in the '53 Open well back of Ben Hogan.

"You could look at Rory in 2018 as he stood on the first tee alongside Patrick Reed, where was in the grasp of doing it, but there has been just a dearth of success at completing the career Grand Slam."

Image: Rory McIlroy has seven career top-10s at The Masters, his only missing major

