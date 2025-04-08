The Masters 2025: Butch Harmon on Rory McIlroy having edge over Scottie Scheffler as favourite for Augusta National

Butch Harmon believes Rory McIlroy has the edge over defending champion Scottie Scheffler as favourite to claim major glory at The Masters this week, live on Sky Sports.

Scheffler arrives looking to become the first back-to-back winner at Augusta National since Tiger Woods and secure the Green Jacket for a third time in four years, with last season's success part of a remarkable 2024 that saw him claim nine worldwide victories.

The world No 1 has yet to win on the PGA Tour this campaign, whereas McIlroy is a two-time champion after following his two-shot victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a play-off success over JJ Spaun at The Players last month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the play-off at The Players, where Rory McIlroy defeated JJ Spaun to win at TPC Sawgrass for a second time

Scheffler is the bookies' favourite over the Northern Irishman to win the opening major of the season, although Harmon believes McIlroy has the better chance to find the elusive victory required to complete the career Grand Slam.

"I think because of the way that Scheffler and McIlroy have been playing, everybody's excited about them," Harmon said. "Those would be the two favourites.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Can Rory McIlroy complete a career Grand Slam at The Masters this year? Watch all the action from Thursday live on Sky Sports

"If I had to give you a favourite, I would say I think it's Rory. That doesn't mean he's going to win, but I think - on paper - he's favoured to win.

"He played so well in Houston. He said that he had a few things that he has to tighten up - some of his iron play and stuff - but I think he's going to be fine. He seems to have the putter working.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy believes his performance improved as the week went on at the Houston Open and says it was a good opportunity to prepare for The Masters

"Everything is lined up. The stars are all lined up. The moon and everything that people talk about in the universe is lined up for Rory to win The Masters. Now, he has to go do it."

McIlroy said after his success at The Players - his sixth worldwide win in 14 months - that he was "a more complete player" than ever, with Harmon hoping to see him take a more relaxed approach into his bid for a first major success since 2014.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"His game is completely ready to play," Harmon added. "I think if he can relax and just play golf and let it happen, I think this could be the one that could get him over the hump.

"He wants it so bad and last year you could see that he just wouldn't let himself play. If he can calm down and just play golf, which is very easy to say but not very easy to do in a major, then he's playing so beautifully.

"He has put so much personal pressure on himself to win because he wants it so bad, because he's won the other three. Scheffler's is number one in the world ranking, but McIlroy is playing better than anybody at this moment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Six-time major champion Nick Faldo gives his take on whether Rory McIlroy can finally end his major drought and claim the elusive Grand Slam at The Masters

"The great ones who won there a lot, Tiger and Jack Nicklaus, they were able to relax and enjoy the moment, knowing whatever's going to happen is going to happen. I really think if Rory can do that, it's going to be hard to beat."

McIlroy has historically made slow starts at The Masters and has only twice posted a first round score in the 60s in his previous 16 visits, with last year's one-under 71 the first time he has started under par since 2018.

The world No 2 has seven career top-10s at Augusta National, including runner-up to Scheffler in 2022, although has missed the cut in two of the last four years and failed to contend during a tied-22nd finish last April.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch every shot from Rory McIlroy's record equalling 64 from the final round of the 2022 Masters.

"I think we'll get a good look at Rory on Thursday to see how his demeanour is and see how he plays," Harmon said. "Everyone's all amped up for the first major - it's like a horse in the starting gate.

"You have to believe 100 per cent in yourself and your ability. You've trained well, you're ready for it, you know the golf course, you can overpower a golf course the way he drives the ball - like Tiger Woods did in the old days.

"It's all there right in front of him, you just have to go and just do it. You can't push. You can't win the tournament on Thursday or Friday, but you can put yourself in position.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Riley looks ahead to The Masters and whether Rory McIlroy could complete a career Grand Slam, following his win at The Players

"Last year he always looked like he was in a hurry and he didn't seem to calm down. I think we're going to see a different Rory this year - at least I hope so and it'll make it exciting."

Sky Sports Golf will be showing record hours of live coverage from the 2025 contest, where Scheffler returns as defending champion, including more action over the final two rounds than previous years.

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm on Thursday, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the story of Scottie Scheffler's final round at The Masters in 2024, where he claimed the Green Jacket for the second time in three years

The same timings will apply on Friday, while a new addition to this year's coverage sees a Masters build-up show live from 3pm over the weekend ahead of full coverage starting at 5pm, covering all the action until after the close of play.

On Sky +, Sky Q and Sky Glass there will be lots of extra action via the red button on the Sky Sports Golf channel, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

Who will win The Masters? Watch from April 10-13 live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins with Featured Groups on Thursday April 10, from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.