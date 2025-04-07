The Masters: Bernhard Langer, Angel Cabrera, Sergio Garcia and LIV contingent stories to follow at Augusta National

Much of the chat ahead of The Masters has centred on Rory McIlroy's latest attempt to win at Augusta National and complete the career Grand Slam.

There has also been focus on defending champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who will be looking to secure a third Masters title in four years.

But what else - and who else - should you keep an eye on at the first major of the year? Here are some interesting stories to follow live on Sky Sports from Thursday...

The 2009 Masters champion Angel Cabrera will return to Augusta for the first time in six years with a 30-month prison sentence for various offences including assault, theft and intimidation against ex-girlfriends followed by visa issues causing a lengthy stay away.

The 55-year-old, who told the Daily Mail earlier this year that "I regret everything I have done wrongly in my past", won a PGA Tour Champions event on Sunday for his first stroke play title since being released after a match play victory in the UK last summer.

Image: Cabrera won the Green Jacket in 2009, two years after victory at the US Open

Cabrera said after Sunday's triumph: "Everything I've gone through the last few years, being here, having a chance to win, is very emotional."

Masters chairman Fred Ridley spoke ahead of the 2024 Masters about Cabrera, telling reporters: "We'll definitely welcome him back if he's able to straighten out those legal issues," calling the Argentine "one of our great champions".

Langer returns one final time

Forty years on from the first of his two Augusta titles, the great Bernhard Langer will play at The Masters for the 41st and final time - a year after he was supposed to do that.

The German, 67, missed the 2024 edition due to a torn Achilles tendon but is back now to try and bow out from this prestigious tournament in style.

Image: Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer will compete at the event for the final time

Langer, who also clinched a Green Jacket in 1993, is still being troubled by that injury and admits walking the lengthy course will be an issue as he attempts to break Fred Couples' record as the oldest player to make the cut at The Masters.

He said: "I'm hoping to play great, and I have to play great to make the cut because the course is so long for me that nothing but great will do."

Let's hope for some Langer magic before he waves goodbye.

Seeing double as Hojgaard twins prepare for history

From an Augusta stalwart in Langer, we move to a rookie in Rasmus Hojgaard, who has qualified for The Masters for the first time by dint of being in the world's top 50 at the cut-off point last December.

If the Dane finds himself a little nervous, then he can at least ask twin brother Nicolai for pointers, with the other Hojgaard inside the top six after each of the first three rounds last year and briefly leading on the Saturday before finishing in a share of 16th spot.

Image: Rasmus Hojgaard (right) and brother Nicolai will be the first twins to play in the same edition of The Masters

Rasmus and Nicolai - the latter securing a special invitation for 2025 - will be the first twins to play at the same Masters, so may have brotherly bragging rights on their mind.

The bigger goal, of course, is becoming the fourth European winner at Augusta in the last 10 years, after England's Danny Willett in 2016 and Spaniards Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, in 2017 and 2023 respectively.

Can Garcia boost Ryder Cup hopes in 100th major?

Garcia will rack up a century of majors when he tees it up in Georgia this week, with the veteran hoping a strong performance can continue his push for an 11th Ryder Cup appearance for this September's tournament at Bethpage Black.

The 45-year-old - the record points scorer in Ryder Cup history with 28.5 - has re-signed with the DP World Tour to make himself eligible for selection and could be a genuine contender for a spot on Luke Donald's team.

Image: Sergio Garcia will make his 100th major appearance this week - and is hoping for an 11th Ryder Cup this September

He won LIV Hong Kong in March and just last week came third at LIV Miami, shooting under par across each of his three rounds and ending up two strokes behind winner Marc Leishman.

Garcia said about The Masters: "I want to go there and enjoy the week no matter what. I'm hoping that I play great, make the cut and have a chance at winning but even if I don't, I want to enjoy it because I think I deserve it - 100 majors is not a small feat."

Will Mickelson push for major No 7?

Plenty of Garcia's LIV pals will think they have a shot at Masters glory, too, including Phil Mickelson - the Augusta champion in 2004, 2006 and 2010 and the oldest winner of a major in history when he triumphed at the PGA Championship in 2021 aged 50.

Four years on, could Lefty break his own record?

Image: Will Phil Mickelson contend for a fourth Masters Green Jacket?

Don't completely discount it as Mickelson knows this place so well, came tied second in 2023 after a stunning seven-under final round and has found form on the LIV tour of late with two top-six finishes across his last four events.

He said: "I'm playing good golf. I'm driving it well. I'm hitting good iron shots, putting it well. I feel like I have the game now and am hitting the shots to compete."

Don't forget about Schauffele

While Scheffler ended 2024 as world No 1 and won seven PGA Tour titles along the way, the man with the most majors last season was Xander Schauffele.

The Californian followed PGA Championship success at Valhalla in May with Open Championship victory at Troon in July - but is not heading to Augusta in vintage form.

Schauffele has only featured in four PGA Tour events this term due to a rib injury and shot 81 on the final day of The Players en route to finishing 72nd.

However, he continues to be on a record-extending run of 60 cuts made on the PGA Tour - the longest stretch since Tiger Woods - and has finished no lower than 18th in each of his last 11 major starts. Remarkable consistency.

Sky Sports' Jamie Weir looks at golf's small list of Grand Slam winners as McIlroy tries to join that exclusive club

