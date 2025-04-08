The Masters 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for first round at Augusta National
Scottie Scheffler tees off at 3.15pm UK time on Thursday as he chases back-to-back wins at The Masters; Rory McIlroy given late-early draw for his Grand Slam bid at Augusta National; watch the opening round live on Thursday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf
Tuesday 8 April 2025 18:09, UK
Groupings and tee times for the opening round of the 89th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs
1240 Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
1251 Kevin Yu (Tpe), Jhonattan Vegas (Col), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1302 Mike Weir (Can), Michael Kim, Cameron Young
1313 Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
1324 Danny Willett (Eng), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Davis Thompson
1335 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (x)
1352 Cameron Smith (Aus), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng)
1403 Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith (Can)
1414 Corey Conners (Can), Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1425 Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An (Kor)
1436 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
1447 Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1458 Phil Mickelson, Jason Day (Aus), Keegan Bradley
1515 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (Esp) (x)
1526 Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim (Kor), Tyrrell Hatton
1537 Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry (Bel)
1548 Cameron Davis (Aus), Rafael Campos (Pue), Austin Eckroat
1559 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Laurie Canter (Eng), Adam Schenk
1610 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Brian Campbell
1621 Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Evan Beck (x)
1638 Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1649 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (Sin) (x)
1700 Max Homa, Justin Rose (Eng), JJ Spaun
1711 Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor (Can), Justin Hastings (Cay) (x)
1722 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
1733 Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1750 Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1801 Adam Scott (Aus), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1812 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Akshay Bhatia
1823 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1834 Jon Rahm (Esp), Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1845 Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka (Aut), Sam Burns
